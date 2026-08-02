Halle Berry, 59, Sizzles in Black Bikini During Romantic Birthday Getaway With Fiancé

Halle Berry is proving that age is just a number.

The Oscar-winning actress, 59, turned heads after sharing another stunning vacation photo from her tropical getaway with fiancé Van Hunt, giving fans a glimpse of her latest beachside look just days before her milestone 60th birthday.

Berry Wows While on Vacation

Berry posted the image to Instagram on Friday, July 31, showing herself posing in front of a breathtaking sunset by the water while carrying a woven tassel tote bag from Chico’s.

“Get the bag!” she captioned the post.

For the beachside snapshot, the “Catwoman” star wore a black triangle bikini beneath a semi-sheer black cover-up that doubled as a mini dress.

She completed the effortless vacation look with sunglasses and sandals while standing against the colorful evening sky.

The tropical escape serves as an early birthday celebration for Berry, who will celebrate her 60th birthday on Aug. 14.

She and Hunt have been documenting moments from the romantic trip on social media, giving fans a peek at their time together.

Earlier during the vacation, Berry shared another memorable moment while enjoying a beach date with her fiancé.

The actress wore a backless little black dress as the pair strolled along the shore, but a gust of wind caused the halter top to slip to one side.

Before posting the image online, Berry covered the wardrobe mishap with a purple heart emoji.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year after keeping much of their relationship relatively private while occasionally sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Berry’s Recent Posts

Fans quickly flooded the comments section of Berry’s latest post, praising both her confidence and timeless style.

“Anyone else zoom in 👀 no just me??? Well I’ll stand alone in my creep-ness,” one follower joked.

Another fan wrote, “You are just not playing fair I had to put my glasses on lol! Thank you love for the righteous pics WOW!”

Others couldn’t help but admire how incredible the actress looks ahead of her upcoming birthday.

“Your dedication to health and fitness is truly inspiring. You continue to prove that strength, consistency, and confidence have no age limit. Thank you for motivating so many women to keep showing up for themselves you look incredible,” one supporter commented.

Another pointed out the milestone she’s about to celebrate, writing, “It’s incredible 🙌 this woman this month celebrate 60th @halleberry.”

Several more fans chimed in with compliments, including, “Exquisite inside & out!,” “No crumbs left whatsoever QUEEN,” “Still stunning and my favourite Bond girl,” and “Looking amazing from the front and the back!!!”

Berry has long been open about prioritizing fitness and wellness, and fans often praise her for embracing every stage of life with confidence.

Her latest vacation photos continue that trend, with followers celebrating both her style and her positive outlook as she prepares to enter a new decade.

With her 60th birthday just around the corner, Berry’s tropical getaway has already delivered plenty of memorable fashion moments.