Kyle Cooke Gets Honest About West Wilson ‘Summer House’ Sit-Down

Bravo star Kyle Cooke got brutally honest about his sit-down with in the “Summer House” bonus episode dedicated to the aftermath of the Scamanda scandal. Cooke and Wilson had a one-on-one to discuss the latter’s relationship with Cooke’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Amanda Batula.

Kyle Cooke Says West Wilson Had ‘Game Plan’ for ‘Summer House’ Episode

In the bonus episode, Wilson arrived at Cooke’s apartment for their first one-on-one talk since news broke that Wilson and Batula were in a relationship. Wilson’s behavior was awkward and cringeworthy, but according to Cooke, it was far more than that.

On Threads, Cooke didn’t hold back speaking his mind on what it was like to have that interaction with Wilson, especially on camera.

“What it’s like talking to someone that relies on ambiguity and vagueness to dodge the truth. Holy word salad 🥗. More thoughts below 👇🏻,” he wrote.

Cooke went on to add more insight in the comments. The Bravo personality shed light on how the conversation came about before calling out Wilson for his behavior.

“West asked me for the opportunity to talk in person. He came in without a game plan and hadn’t even watched the episodes (step 1 in taking accountability when you’re on tv). He didn’t even plan on behind honest about Meija until I dragged it out of him,” Cooke stated.

There were a couple of things that Cooke learned from that chat with Wilson, and none of them were good.

“Only thing I learned is that he isn’t man enough to look me in the eyes, and he doesn’t know what love is because even that answer he gave was a circular reference,” the reality TV star ended his thoughts.

Cooke responded to fans in the comments section and addressed a moment from the episode in which his dog, Reese, was all over Wilson. In the episode, Cooke mentioned that the dog knew Wilson, even though Cooke had never introduced them. Wilson denied ever meeting Reese, who Cooke shares with Batula.

A fan called the moment wild to which Cooke responded, “That shook me right outta the gate.” One fan wanted to know if Cooke really went that easy on Wilson or if editing made it look that way.

“Didn’t have the energy or interest to attack him. I wanted to be like Alan Cummings on Traitors and just be like, “the floor is yours”. But he can’t have a conversation of any substance all on his own,” Cooke declared.

Cooke has been taking the high road ever since Scamanda broke. Despite being known as a villain on “Summer House”, he has kept his cool and even defended Batula as he worried about her mental health. However, that doesn’t mean Cooke hasn’t been honest or gotten in a few digs when he felt the need, especially regarding Wilson.

‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Gives Kyle Cooke Mad Props

Lindsay Hubbard and Cooke have been through it on “Summer House” over the last ten years. The OG stars have developed a close bond amid Scamanda, along with and Ciara Miller.

Following the bonus episode, Hubbard used Threads to praise Cooke for his behavior during the conversation with Wilson.

“Can I just say I am so impressed (and proud) of Kyle’s restraint during his sit down with West? And when he held on to Reese like “you’re not taking her too,” it broke my heart 😔,” Hubbard wrote on the social media platform.

Hubbard had her own sit-down with Batula on the bonus episode and has revealed what fans didn’t see from their conversation.