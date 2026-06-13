Kyle Cooke Explains Why He Was Laughing With Amanda Batula in Viral Pics

Kyle Cooke is clearing up speculation after photos of him laughing alongside estranged wife Amanda Batula sparked a wave of reactions online.

The Bravo star addressed the now-viral images in a video shared to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 13, after fans began questioning why he and Batula appeared so comfortable together following a highly emotional reunion taping.

Cooke Addresses the Viral Pics

“Alright, some of you have your tinfoil hats on, so I’m going to respond to the picture of me and Amanda laughing and smiling as we walk out from the In the City reunion,” Cooke, 43, said. “It was a pretty chaotic, action-packed reunion for a season 1 show, and you guys have a lot to look forward to, not only in the season but the reunion.”

The photos, taken on June 11, showed Cooke and Batula leaving the reunion together while smiling and linking arms.

The images quickly circulated online, leading some fans to speculate about the current state of their relationship.

Cooke explained there was nothing deeper behind the moment.

“Amanda was in the hot seat, and she opened up a lot more than I would say she did in ‘Summer House,’” he said. “I was in the hot seat, a lot of people were in the hot seat and we all decided to go get a drink together. Like, group therapy after you, kind of, leave it all out there.”

According to Cooke, the laughter stemmed from a conversation the pair were having as they left the building.

“Amanda and I were headed down the elevator, walking out the door and just kind of laughing, like, ‘Can you imagine if there’s a photographer that captures us walking out together?’” he recalled. “And then, boom, that’s exactly what happened. That causes us to laugh even harder, and yes, that’s all that there was to it, guys. That’s all there was to it, my God.”

Fans React to Cooke’s Explanation

Fans quickly weighed in after Cooke’s explanation, with many praising him for addressing the speculation directly.

“I love the instant updates from him,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “I love that he feels like he has to explain himself to us!”

Others pointed out that there is nothing unusual about former partners being friendly after a breakup.

“Geez. Some people just cannot fathom getting along with an ex. Y’all some grudge holders!” one fan commented.

Another added, “Why do you feel the need to explain yourself. You were with her for 10 years. If you acted any other way we would all be disappointed in you. You guys will forever be family. These fans are crazy!”

A third wrote, “They aren’t allowed to laugh? God forbid.”

Cooke and Batula announced their separation in January after four years of marriage.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

Since then, Batula has moved forward publicly with fellow “Summer House” cast member West Wilson.

Their relationship became a major topic during the recent reunion, where Cooke, Batula, Wilson and Ciara Miller all discussed the complicated dynamics surrounding the romance.