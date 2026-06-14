Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie Are Married: Inside ‘The Valley’ Stars’ Wedding Day

Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie have officially said, “I do!”

According to “Us Weekly,” the couple from “The Valley” tied the knot on Saturday, June 13, at the Crossed Keys Estate in New Jersey. The venue was “adorned in gorgeous candlelight,” and guests gathered outside to witness Goode and Marie exchange their vows. “Us Weekly” also reports that both Goode and Marie’s fathers gave speeches to honor the newlyweds.

Jasmine Goode & Melissa Marie’s Wedding Vision

Goode told the publication that her vision for the wedding ceremony was “simple.” She explained, “I wanted the day to feel like us. We wanted something elegant, timeless, and filled with love, but most importantly, we wanted our family and friends to feel the joy that Melissa and I share every day. This wasn’t about putting on a show. It was about celebrating our love story and the life we’re building together.”

Melissa added, “I always envisioned a wedding that felt warm, intentional and personal. Every detail was chosen with meaning behind it. We wanted our guests to feel like they were stepping into our love story and experiencing the journey that brought us here. Seeing all of our favorite people together in one place was everything I dreamed of.”

Who Were the Wedding Attendees?

“Us Weekly” reports that a host of fellow “Valley” costars, Bravolebrities, and Bachelor Nation personalities attended Goode and Marie’s nuptials. Notable guests included Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick, Janet and Jason Caperna, Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko, Tom Schwartz and Kiana Carroll, Zack Wickham and Benji Quach, Jesse Lalley and Brittany Cartwright, Rachel Lindsay, Alexis Waters, Jaimi King, Danielle Lombard, and Brittany Paige.

What Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie Wore for Their Wedding

Goode wore a gorgeous Valentini dress, while Marie changed into Sneex footwear dancing later in the evening. Their makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Hendra Nasril, who has also worked with Hollywood stars such asTiffany Haddish, Mel B, and Salli Richardson.

How It All Began: Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie’s Love Story

Goode and Marie first met and began dating in Los Angeles, after Marie decided to move from New Jersey. During their enagement announcement in 2024, Marie told “Us Weekly,” “We went on a couple dates, and I was always supposed to be in L.A. for about three weeks. After one or two dates, I decided to stay a little longer and then I ended up just moving. It just was how natural and effortless it was to be with her.”

Goode added, “The moment I actually met her years ago, we were just friends. I knew she was always going to be my wife, but I just didn’t figure out how. She was dating someone but then we started dating, and there was just a moment where I was like, ‘She’s the one.'” Goode and her wife first appeared on “The Valley” during the show’s first season in 2024 and their relationship has been documented on the hit reality series ever since.

Marie and Goode proposed to each another on separate occasions while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.

Grateful for One Another with Love

Now, as a married couple, Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie are looking to the future with positivity, support, and continued love. Goode told “Us Weekly” how grateful she is “for Melissa’s heart.” She said, “She loves fiercely, supports the people she cares about and always shows up with kindness and grace. She has been my biggest cheerleader and my safe place. I truly feel lucky to call her my wife.”

Marie also shared sincere thoughts about her wife: “I’m grateful for Jasmine’s strength, optimism and ability to light up every room she walks into. She inspires me every day to be a better person. She makes life fun, fills our home with love and reminds me not to take the little moments for granted. I’m endlessly grateful that I get to share this life with her.”