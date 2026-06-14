‘Disclosure Day’ Hits Box Office Homerun

If there was any doubt about Steven Spielberg’s latest movie becoming a hit, Disclosure Day’s opening weekend was a home run.

The sci-fi flick topped the weekend box office with domestic sales topping $44 million, Barron’s reported. The number grew to an estimated $92.9 million worldwide.

The film had gotten mixed reviews prior to its official release on Friday. Disclosure Day seemed a little “out there,” potentially turning off even some of the most die-hard science fiction fans.

However, Emily Blunt’s Oscar-worthy performance, along with a tremendous supporting cast, has catapulted the flick to another level.

With some calling the film another masterpiece by Spielberg, there’s a good chance Disclosure Day will sail past its reported $115 million production budget. Universal Pictures scored somewhat of an unexpected hit, as Spielberg’s thriller topped the likes of Obsession and Scary Movie. Per Box Office Mojo, the movies brought in $19 million and $14.5 million, respectively.

As Barron’s noted, Disclosure Day figures to become a solid part of the summer movie lineup. Upcoming major releases such as Disney’s Toy Story 5 and the live-action Moana should ignite renewed interest in going to the movie theater.

Interestingly, Disclosure Day could follow the footsteps of another Spielberg mega-hit. That would be 1993’s Jurassic Park. Based on a Michael Crichton novel, Spielberg brought the rebirth of dinosaurs to the big screen.

Initially, the film was met with some mixed reactions. The dino-flick grossed over $50 million in its first weekend, some 30+ years ago, topping its run at over $920 million worldwide, Paul Dergarabedian of Rentrak noted.

That precedent bodes well for Spielberg’s latest release. It seems that word-of-mouth hype is fueling Disclosure Day’s run. Whether moviegoers believe in the plot or not, the film has turned out to be a highly entertaining roller coaster ride.

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Success Coming Despite Stiff Competition

What makes Disclosure Day’s weekend run even more impressive is the stiff competition around it. The film has had to compete with the NBA Finals. In particular, Saturday night’s Game 5 showdown saw the New York Knicks claim their first NBA title in more than five decades.

Similarly, the 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway this weekend. The soccer tourney’s opening weekend included the United States making its home debut.

That’s not bad when considering that sci-fi tends to be a bit of a niche genre among movie aficionados. While Disclosure Day is not some B-flick done on a shoestring budget, it isn’t the type of summer blockbuster fans have come to expect.

It remains unclear if the hype will be enough to keep the momentum going. With other major releases on the way, Disclosure Day faces some major headwinds. Still, the movie’s highly unusual plot line could propel it to another strong weekend at the box office.

Toy Story 5 should steal plenty of thunder away from Disclosure Day this weekend. But when considering that Disney’s latest offering is essentially a children’s flick, there remains ground for Spielberg’s latest hit to continue chugging along.