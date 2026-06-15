‘ALF’ and ‘Three’s Company’ Actress Passes Away at 77 — Tributes Pour In

One of the main stars of the popular NBC sitcom “ALF” has sadly passed away at the age of 77.

Anne Schedeen played Kate Tanner, the matriarch of the show’s Tanner family on the popular series, from 1986 until 1990. The eponymous lovable “alien life form” was, of course, taken in by the Tanners after crash-landing in the garage of their suburban California home.

She was born on January 8, 1949, in Portland, Oregon.

Schedeen’s credits extended far beyond that of playing Kate Tanner. Other series she appeared in included the likes of medical action series “Emergency!,” medical drama series “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” sitcom “Three’s Company,” soap opera “Paper Dolls,” and legal drama “Judging Amy.”

She also appeared in numerous made-for-television movies, including 1977’s superhero offering “Exo-Man,” 1979’s sports drama “Champions: A Love Story,” 1991’s spin-off movie “Perry Mason: The Case of the Maligned Mobster,” and 1993’s psychological thriller “Praying Mantis.”

In terms of theatrical films, her credits included the likes of the 1976 sci-fi horror “Embryo,” the 1983 comedy-drama “Second Thoughts,” and the 1996 crime thriller “Heaven’s Prisoners.”

Schedeen’s family announced the news of her passing on her social media.

Anne Schedeen’s Family Describe Her as ‘A Force’

In a lengthy post published on Anne Schedeen’s Facebook account, her family shared the news of her passing with her near-500 friends and near-1000 followers.

The post began, “A message from Annie’s family:” and said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.”

It continued, “She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, “I’m always with you.” And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on.”

The post then suggested, “Raise a margarita in her honor.”

It went on, “She is survived by beloved friends and family including her husband of 55 years Christopher Barrett, darling daughter Taylor Barrett, daughter-in-law, Hilary Flynn, sister Sarabeth Schedeen, niece Minnie Schedeen, brother Roland “Tony” Schedeen, sister in-law Julieann Schedeen, and her beloved rescue dogs Roo and Red.”

Her family then requested, “In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to one of Annie’s favorite causes, Habitat for Humanity.”

The post concluded, “We all love you, Annie.”

No cause of death was disclosed.

Fans Reacted to the News on Various Social Media Platforms

Fans reacted to the sad news of Anne Schedeen’s passing on various social media platforms.

In the comments section of her family’s post on Facebook, one person wrote, “Very sad – I loved her play in ALF. Now only Alf and Andrea „Lynn“ are still alive from the cast.”

Another Facebook user said, “I feel so sad right now. I never met Anne. I was just a fan of ALF. This TV series was and actually always will be very important to me as thanks to it I learned English. Anne was extremely gifted, beautiful, she was full of energy and charisma playing her role. Without her I cant imagine ALF. My heart goes to her family in this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, someone wrote, “Me too so sad, it was 2yrs since benji passed 2 days ago..😢😭💔 RIP Anne we will miss you xx 💔 😢.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Oh no. Rest in peace.”

Finally, someone on X said, “I was just the exact right age for ALF in the 80s and thought Anne Schedeen was fantastic. RIP…. also, sad that now almost the entire “TV family” has passed, between her, Max Wright, and Benji Gregory.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to Anne Schedeen’s family at this upsetting time. May she rest in eternal peace.

Anne Schedeen’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.