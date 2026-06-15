Bette Midler, 80, Delights Fans With Rare Performance, Daughter on Backup Vocals

Bette Midler delighted fans with a rare public performance over the weekend. The singer took the stage at age 80 for a special rendition of a Woody Guthrie protest song.

Midler’s performance took place at a New York City event titled “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment.” The event was organized by actress and activist Jane Fonda as part of the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations. According to Billboard, the gathering featured speeches, musical performances and appearances from a number of celebrities and public figures.

The legendary singer and actress was joined by an equally special guest. Her daughter, Sophie von Haselberg, provided backing vocals during the performance.

A Rallying Speech and Protest Song

Bette Midler opened her appearance with a brief speech to the crowd.

“I’m so happy to be here. I’m so proud of being among you all. I really am. I’m so thrilled that you’re here. I’m so thrilled that you understand. I think the speakers have been fantastic. It’s just such a wonderful night. I feel like I’m part of a community that’s so bright, so intelligent, so well-meaning, so full of – so, so, so, so desperate for justice. I’m really just thrilled to be among you. I changed some of the lyrics to fit our time, and I hope you’ll sing it when you’re marching, because sometimes people – sometimes you just gotta sing out.”

The performance marked one of Midler’s few live performances in recent years. While she remains active through occasional public engagements and social media posts, fans rarely get the opportunity to see the award-winning entertainer perform live.

Bette Midler’s Protest Song

The song Midler chose to perform traces its roots back to folk music legend Woody Guthrie. The folk song singer wrote “All You Fascists Bound to Lose” during World War II, according to Rolling Stone. Guthrie grew up during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, and wrote the song as a defiant response to fascism and other forms of oppression. The singer originally performed the song as a singalong, carrying a message of resilience and hope.

Earlier this year, Bette Midler released her own updated version of Guthrie’s song, according to Out In Perth. In the caption to the music video released on YouTube, Midler said “the great Woody Guthrie wrote this song many years ago” and acknowledged that she “changed some of the words to fit our times.”

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For those attending this weekend’s event, seeing Bette Midler back on stage was one of the highlights. The entertainer appeared in good spirits as she delivered her short speech and her rendition of the classic song. Her daughter was one of several backup singers providing support throughout the performance.

Bette Midler’s career has spanned more than five decades and earned her multiple Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards. Now at 80 years of age, the “Wing Beneath My Wings” singer continues to demonstrate the stage presence and charisma that have marked her long and successful career.