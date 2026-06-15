Former ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Child Star Shares Exciting Pregnancy News 

Sophia Grace Brownlee, who rose to fame as a child and featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has announced exciting news: she is pregnant with her third child. She shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 14.

Sophia Grace Brownlee Announces Third Pregnancy

Brownlee posted a video of herself wearing a white ruffle dress. She is holding the hand of her eldest child, son River, and carrying her second child, daughter Athena, on her hip. In the video, they are walking away from the camera. Later in the clip, she shares ultrasound photos with her children and smiles sweetly. She also cradles her growing baby bump and holds up the ultrasound for the camera. As the clip ends, she reveals that the gender reveal will be coming soon.

In the caption, Brownlee shared her thoughts, writing, “We are so excited to meet you.” The comment section has been filled with reactions from fans, eager to share their thoughts. “Congratulations gorgeous,” a comment reads. “Yay yay yay absolutely made up for you hun,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “It’s a girl for sure,” “Motherhood agrees with you. You look lovely, and your children are beautiful,” and “omg we pregnant at the same time.” Some fans also can’t believe how fast time has flown since Brownlee first rose to fame. “But you were just in Tutus on Ellen! Surreal,” a comment reads.

Sophia Grace Brownlee Embraces Motherhood

Brownlee gained fame when she danced to Nicki Minaj’s “Superbass” alongside her cousin, Rosie McClelland, in 2011. The pair appeared on the former talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The stars became instant fan-favorites and regularly appeared on the show.

Getty Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie Grace McClelland in 2014

These days, Brownlee has embraced motherhood. She shared her life with fans on her “Private Story” podcast, including discussions of what motherhood means to her. “I was quite young when I had River, I was 19, which I do feel like is quite young,” she said in February. “I don’t regret, like, doing anything because I’m quite happy with where I am now. When I had Athena, I was 21, which is a bit more older.”

She continued, “It’s obviously young to have kids, but I don’t really think there’s a right age to have kids as long as you’re ready and you’re mature enough, that’s all that matters.” She also spoke about being financially stable and how this had helped her parenting journey. “If I wasn’t, like, I would have been struggling a lot,” she said. “So, yeah, I’m blessed to have been in that situation.”

Sophia Grace Brownlee Shares Birth Experience

In the episode, she also spoke about her birthing experience and the challenges she experienced with her first child. “I went into labor naturally, and I was just a week early, which is common. That’s not a problem, and everything was fine,” she said. “It just, kind of, got bad when you’re actually trying to push the baby out. He was getting really stressed out, and he just wouldn’t come down properly like how [babies] are supposed to.”

Brownlee continued, “Loads of different doctors and surgeons [came into my room], which is so scary. I was, like, ‘What’s happening?’ They were, like, ‘We think we’re going to have to do a C-section because the baby’s getting distressed.’ I was just so scared that they were going to put me to sleep ’cause that is one of my biggest fears because I think I’m not going to wake up.”

River is three, and Athena is 18 months. Brownlee has chosen not to publicly disclose the children’s father.