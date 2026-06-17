Lindsay Hubbard Shares the ‘Summer House’ Conversation Viewers Never Saw

Fans thought they had seen the full story when Lindsay Hubbard sat down with Amanda Batula during Bravo’s “Summer House” bonus episode, “The Aftermath.”

As it turns out, one of the most pointed parts of the conversation never made it to air.

After the episode aired, Hubbard took to Threads to reveal what she says was left out of the final edit, giving viewers a very different understanding of where things stand between her and Batula today.

The timing is notable.

The season 10 reunion and bonus episode were already packed with discussions surrounding West Wilson, Amanda Batula, and Meija Moreno, whose relationship became one of the most talked-about storylines of the season. While viewers watched cast members debate loyalty, accountability, and what really happened off-camera, Hubbard says the conversation she had with Batula ended with a message audiences never got to hear.

For casual viewers, Moreno isn’t a “Summer House” cast member. Her name exploded into the conversation during the season 10 reunion after cast members began discussing her off-camera relationship with Wilson. She later appeared in Bravo’s bonus episode, “The Aftermath,” where she offered her own perspective with Ciara Miller on what happened and quickly became one of the most talked-about figures in the reunion fallout.

Lindsay Hubbard Says One Key Moment Never Made the Final Cut

Responding to fan discussion online, Hubbard shared the portion of the conversation she says Bravo left on the editing room floor.

“Not seen/didnt make the edit: I told Amanda at the end of that convo, in order to be friends with me, I need my friends to show ‘integrity, character, and better decision making skills. And until that happens… unfortunately, there’s no place for people like that in my life,'” Hubbard wrote on Threads.

The statement immediately caught the attention of fans because it reframes the emotional sit-down shown during “The Aftermath.”

On television, viewers watched Hubbard and Batula discuss their friendship and attempt to navigate lingering tension. Hubbard’s latest revelation suggests the conversation ended with a much firmer boundary than what ultimately aired.

Rather than leaving the door completely open, Hubbard made it clear she believes meaningful changes would need to happen before the friendship could move forward.

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Hubbard’s post landed just as fans continue dissecting the fallout surrounding Wilson and Moreno.

Throughout the reunion and bonus episode, cast members repeatedly returned to questions of honesty, accountability, and who knew what behind the scenes. Hubbard’s newly revealed comments touch on those same themes, which is likely why they resonated so strongly with viewers.

The reality star didn’t name a specific incident in her Threads post. Instead, she focused on the qualities she says she expects from the people closest to her.

For many fans, that made the statement feel less like a reaction to one conversation and more like a reflection of where Hubbard currently stands after a season filled with fractured friendships and difficult conversations.

Whether the friendship between Hubbard and Batula ultimately recovers remains to be seen.

But thanks to Hubbard’s latest social media post, fans now know one of the most memorable lines from their conversation never made it to television.