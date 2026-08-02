Madonna & Kylie Minogue Debut Long-Awaited First-Ever Collab Song at WorldPride

Madonna and Kylie Minogue have finally given fans the moment they have waited decades to see. The two pop icons debuted their first-ever collaboration song during a surprise performance at WorldPride 2026 in Amsterdam. The historic appearance brought together two of music’s biggest names for a moment that had been rumored for months, following another busy period for Kylie Minogue that recently included a headline-making bikini vacation.

@kylieminogue @madonna 🥹🥰😘 Thank you everyone at Club Confessions World Pride Amsterdam ♬ original sound – Kylie Minogue

Madonna and Kylie Minogue Finally Team Up

According to Just Jared, Madonna launched her official “Club Confessions” party at the LGBTQ+ Pride event before welcoming Kylie Minogue to the stage. The performance took place on Saturday night, August 1, at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live arena.

During the set, Madonna invited Kylie onstage for the live debut of their new remix of “Love Sensation.” The pair performed together from the DJ booth before sharing a hug after the surprise collaboration was revealed. The crowd reacted strongly as the two stars celebrated their long-awaited musical partnership.

The appearance also featured several songs from Confessions II, including “I Feel So Free,” “Bring Your Love,” “Danceteria” and “One Step Away.” The event ended with Kylie joining Madonna for performances of “Sorry” and “Hung Up.”

Kylie Minogue Joins Madonna for WorldPride Debut

As reported by 7News, Kylie joined the show during a seven-song set in front of a 6,000-capacity crowd. The pair wore matching purple outfits as they performed their new remix together.

The Australian singer’s appearance came after a busy weekend. Just one day earlier, Kylie reunited with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in Brighton for a performance of “Where The Wild Roses Grow.” It marked another major career moment for the singer, who has continued celebrating her decades-long music legacy.

@kylieminogue I’ll forever be your Wild Rose @Nick Cave 🥀 Such a pleasure to join you on stage for Where the Wild Roses Grow. Thank you to all The Bad Seeds for being so good and to Susie for my divine white lace dress (complete with white lace romper and wild rose embellishments.) Wonderful crowd, wonderful night. All LOVE!!!!! Xxx ♬ original sound – Kylie Minogue

The WorldPride performance also followed months of speculation about the collaboration. In June 2026, Rolling Stone reported that rumors had grown after the two stars appeared together on “The Graham Norton Show.” When asked about the possibility of working together, Madonna and Kylie avoided confirming whether the rumors were true.

A previous Rolling Stone report noted that Kylie had earlier denied appearing on Confessions II. She told the publication, “That’s a random thing. There was a rumour I was on her album, but I’m not.” The singer also said she was excited to hear the record.

A Collaboration Years in the Making

The collaboration marked a major moment because the two singers had never officially released a song together before. Their friendship and mutual admiration have been public for years.

The BBC reported in June 2026 that Madonna spoke about her admiration for Kylie during the interview with Graham Norton. The singer revealed that she had once felt jealous of Kylie’s beauty, saying, “I was actually a little bit jealous of you.” She explained that she thought Kylie was “so cute.”

Their connection became even more visible in 2024 when Kylie joined Madonna onstage during the Los Angeles stop of the Celebration Tour. The pair performed “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

Madonna’s career extends well beyond music. She appeared on Broadway in “Speed the Plow” in 1988, adding live theater to her résumé. According to IMDb, she also starred in the horror film “A Certain Sacrifice,” led the Netflix concert documentary “Madame X,” and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life in the reality documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare.” IMDb also credits her with memorable roles in romance films including “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Evita.”

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Fans Await the Official Release

The surprise performance has increased excitement around the new collaboration. Fans who have hoped to hear the two icons officially work together can now look forward to the song’s upcoming release.

With decades of hits between them, Madonna and Kylie Minogue’s first-ever collaboration represents a rare meeting of two global pop legends. The latest pop milestones come as artists from different eras remain in the spotlight, with Michael Jackson’s legacy continuing to influence today’s music landscape.