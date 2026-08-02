Hallmark Hunk Victor Webster’s Cowboy Charm in New Photo With His Adorable Dog Has Fans Swooning

Victor Webster is looking right at home in the Wild West, especially with his trusty, four-legged sidekick.

The Hallmark favorite and soap opera alum, best known for portraying Nicholas Alamain on “Days of Our Lives,” recently gave fans another reason to smile by sharing a photo of himself sporting a classic cowboy hat while holding his beloved dog, Nova. With the rugged cowboy vibes and Nova’s undeniable, scene-stealing cuteness, the snapshot feels like something straight out of a cozy Hallmark Western.

Webster & His Precious Dog Nova Are the Picture-Perfect Duo

“Princess Nova,” Webster wrote in the caption of his August 1 Instagram post.

Fans in the comments couldn’t stop gushing over the sweet pair:

“Gaaaaah, she’s adorable!! Guess you’re okay, too. 🤭” one fan wrote.

“Oh my, I love that picture! I am still over the moon excited I got to meet you last weekend in Dahlonega, GA. I watched your kindness and the joy you brought to everyone. Thank you for that!” another fan added, referring to Webster’s recent appearance at the “Christmas in a Small Town” fan convention, held July 25–26, 2026, in Dahlonega, Georgia.

Another fan commented, “This photo is the best! It was so nice to see both of you last weekend in Dahlonega, GA. You have the best relationship of your lives with each other! You saved her… and she has saved you!”

“Nothing like holding someone precision your arms..you both are lucky to have that love.”

“Now that’s some serious country going on. Looking good you two.”

Webster Shares His Life Off-Screen With His ‘Ride or Die’ Nova

While Webster continues to charm Hallmark fans with his on-screen performances, fans have also fallen in love with the glimpses he shares off-screen with Nova.

“This little baby girl is my ride or die. Guess she doesn’t have a choice haha. But even if she did I think she still would be,” Webster wrote in the caption of his June 8 Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, “Nova is so very blessed to have you for a daddy. We used to have our first beagle Guy who we were blessed to have him until 19. We carried him as well in the last years. Love him forever. I follow you to watch your love for Nova. ❤️🙏”

In his April 11 Instagram post, Webster shared another adventure he took with Nova.

Among those responding, one commenter pointed out, “Special bond that you guys have. And you both love adventure!”

“Nova looks so cozy! Such a beautiful view,” another fan wrote.

“Years from now it won’t be the big days I remember. It will be the quiet ones—walking the beach with you, sand under our paws, wind in our ears. Just the waves, the sky, and you beside me,” Webster wrote in the caption of his March 16 Instagram post, featuring a video of Webster and Nova playing together on a beach at sunset.

One fan remarked, “It’s funny how our little fur babies can leave such huge pawprints on our hearts! 🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾”

Another fan chimed in, “Love your videos with Nova. Enjoying life together ❤️”