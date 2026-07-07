Victor Webster Looks So Ruggedly Handsome in Smoldering New Photo That Fans Are Pitching Him for a Hallmark Western

Victor Webster may have just found his next role, at least according to his fans.

The Hallmark star and soap opera alum, best known for portraying Nicholas Alamain on “Days of Our Lives,” recently sent followers into a frenzy after sharing a new snap highlighting his good looks that have only gotten better with age. The handsome photo had fans imagining him trading in his familiar role as a “by-the-book” prosecutor for a pair of cowboy boots, with many saddling up for the idea of Webster becoming the next Western heartthrob.

See the Photo That Has Viewers Dreaming of His Next Role

“This barn door ain’t gonna hold up itself,” Webster wrote in the caption of his July 7 Instagram post. The actor also gave photo credit to actor and photographer Charles Zuckermann.

Fans in the comments were absolutely buzzing over Webster’s post:

“You need to do a Hallmark Western 🤠 👢 💗”

“Charles really knows how to capture you! You really need to be cast in a western film… “

“😍 Keep holding up those door…but remember, you need to give younger men the chance to look smoldering hot too.. You’re hogging all the attention. 😄”

“Such a great photo. Keep shining that light ❤️”

“I love the beard ❤️❤️”

“The look of a man who knows who he is 🔥🔥”

Webster’s Latest Role for Hallmark Is Chad Norton in the ‘Hannah Swensen Mysteries‘ Franchise

Hallmark Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster in “Sugar & Vice: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.”

Webster is known to Hallmark fans for his roles in a number of fan-favorite films, such as “Five Star Christmas,” “Homegrown Christmas,” “Love Blossoms,” “Summer Villa,” “A Harvest Wedding,” and “Hearts of Winter.”

He joined the “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” franchise in April 2024, debuting as prosecuting attorney Norton in the film “One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.” He was brought on as the new leading man opposite fellow Hallmark favorite Alison Sweeney after Cameron Mathison departed the franchise.

Since his debut, Webster has reprised his role in several subsequent installments, including: “A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” from 2024, “Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,” and “Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” in 2025, followed by “Sugar & Vice: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” and most recently, “Best Served Cold: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” in 2026.

In the recent installment, “Best Served Cold,” Webster’s character takes center stage, where Norton serves as the primary legal engine of the plot, taking on a high-stakes fraudulent gold coins case. The official synopsis for this installment reads, “When a suspect in a forgery case is murdered and the prosecutor goes missing, Hannah and Chad must uncover how the two cases are connected and solve them in time for the trial,” per Hallmark Channel.

Series producer and star Sweeney penned the script (her fifth) based on Joanne Fluke’s “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder,” according to TV Goodness.

Since the film centers on Norton, a character who’s not in the books, Sweeney said the script was a challenge, but one that she enjoyed taking on. “I really had to work with that one from scratch and extrapolate because Chad is a new character and being in the courtroom that much is a bit of a divergence from [Joanne’s] stories,” Sweeney explained in an interview with the outlet.