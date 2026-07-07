Tamera Mowry-Housley, 48, Looks Absolutely Angelic in White Lace While Embracing Age With Grace

Tamera Mowry-Housley is 48 and embracing every moment that comes with it.

The Hallmark actress, best known for starring in hit movies like “The Santa Stakeout” and leading the cozy mystery franchise “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major,” recently celebrated her 48th birthday by sharing a playful video on social media and a heartfelt reminder to her fans that growing older is something to celebrate, not shy away from.

Tamera Embraces Her Age in a Fun New Video

“We spend so much time running from our age. Well, this year, I’m dancing with it 💃🏾,” Tamera wrote in the caption of her July 6 Instagram post. “48 and grateful, because every year is a gift not everyone gets to unwrap. 🎂🤍”

The post featured a reel of the actress wearing a white lace dress and trendy shades while Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over” plays in the background. Tamera happily skips toward a chocolate cake topped with candles reading “38,” but just before she can blow them out, someone off-camera swaps the “3” candle for a “4.” The person holding the cake and camera starts to run after Tamera just as the chorus hits, “…run fast for your mother and fast for your father…” Then the song abruptly cuts out with a record-scratch. No longer running, Tamera turns around with a big smile, removes the candles, and dances with them as the music resumes. She even gives the candles a kiss, perfectly matching the message in her caption that she’s proudly embracing 48.

Fans joined in on wishing Tamera a happy birthday in the comments. One fan wrote, “Looking fab! It’s such a blessing to age and you’re doing it well ❤️” while another fan added, “And fly as ever!!!! Happy Birthday Tam! Wishing you all the happiness and joy in this next year and beyond! 🥳🎂🫶🏼✨🩷”

Tamera & Her Twin Sister Tia Take on Their Birthday Weekend Together

Tia Mowry has also starred in a Hallmark movie, playing an architect in the 2018 holiday film “A Gingerbread Romance.”

Tamera and Tia are best known for starring as twin sisters separated at birth in the hit 1990s sitcom “Sister, Sister.” Following this success, the twins co-starred in the popular Disney Channel Original Movies “Twitches” from 2005 and “Twitches Too” from 2007, along with their own reality series “Tia & Tamera” which ran from 2011–2013.

“Happy birthday weekend to us!” Tamera wrote in the caption of her July 5 Instagram post. “We came into this world together, and that bond will always be irreplaceable 💕. Wishing you peace, joy, love, and every beautiful thing in this next year of life. Love you always 😊”

Tia also shared a touching message to her sister for their birthdays.

“Cancer season always hits a little differently when you’re a twin ♋❤” Tia wrote in the caption of her July 4 Instagram post, featuring an adorable throwback photo of the twins holding hands. “We’ve shared birthdays, bedrooms, inside jokes, dreams and more memories than I could ever fit into one post.”

She concluded, “Happy early birthday to us! Wouldn’t trade the memories for anything. Here’s to 48 (???) and all the adventures still ahead of us. Love you always!”