Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Adorable Mini-me Daughter Steals the Show in Heartwarming Birthday Celebration

Tamera Mowry-Housley is feeling good on her daughter’s special day.

The Hallmark actress, best known for her role in “The Santa Stakeout,” joined her husband, Adam Housley, in recreating a fun birthday trend for their daughter Ariah’s 11th birthday, who fans can’t help but notice is the spitting image of her mom.

Tamera & Adam Take on the Viral ‘Feeling Good’ Birthday Trend

“Baby Girl! Can’t believe you are 11! You bring joy, warmth, kindness, love and grace everywhere you go.! Mommy, Daddy, and Aden are so grateful to have you in our lives. We love the girl you are becoming,” Tamera wrote in the caption of her July 1 Instagram post. “Happy Birthday!🎂🎉🎁”

Tamera and Adam joined in on the viral “Feeling Good” Birthday Trend set to Michael Bublé’s cover of the classic song. The trend features loved ones rushing around off-screen to quickly place party items in front of the birthday person, usually a tiara or birthday crown, flashy sunglasses, and a cake with lit candles or sparklers, as the song builds. When the chorus hits, the birthday person will blow out the candles and strike a celebratory pose.

In this case, for their daughter’s special day, Tamera and Adam stood proudly beside her as she sat at the table wearing a gold “Birthday Queen” sash in front of a cake topped with an “11” candle. Adam placed pink heart-shaped sunglasses on her while Tamera crowned her with a tiara. The couple then lit the two number “1” candles as their daughter sang along to the lyrics, “…it’s a new life for me…and I’m feeling…” before blowing out the candles and finishing the song with, “…good.”

Fans in the comments joined in on wishing their daughter a happy birthday:

“She looks and acts exactly like her mother. Happy Birthday, Sweetie!!! 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈”

“Looking more and more like her mum 🤗”

“Happy Birthday Queen Ariah!! 🎂🎁🎉 She’s like move over mom, there’s a new star in town! ⭐️😂”

“Happy happy birthday Ariah 🎉🎉🎂🎂and of course she is right on cue ❤️👏🏼”

“Happy Birthday, Ri Ri! 🦄 🌈 🦋 I love you 💕 sweetie. This video is everything! You DID THAT! Oh my gosh, I love this so much!!! Great job, Adam & Tam.”

“She’s adorable. Great timing, too! Acting skills definitely rubbing off. 🥳 happy birthday, doll! 🎂🎈💖”

Tamera & Her Daughter Have Recently Taken on a New Adventure Together

Right before her 11th birthday, Ariah and her mom shared a sweet adventure together: horseback riding.

“New adventure unlocked: horseback riding lessons with Ariah! Learning something new together and watching her grow more confident with each ride is everything. These are the moments I want to hold on to.🐴🩷” Tamera wrote in the caption of her June 30 Instagram post.

Tamera and Adam, who married in 2011, are parents to two children: Aden John Tanner Housley and Ariah Talea Housley. Over the years, Tamera has often reflected on how motherhood has shaped her perspective on life.

“They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,” Mowry-Housley told PEOPLE in 2016. “It gives me so much joy, especially as a busy mom, just giving them a bath, reading them a book, brushing our teeth together. They taught me how to have fun in the most simple moments.”