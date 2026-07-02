Brennan Elliott Receives Outpouring of Love From Fans Following Hallmark Return — ‘Millions Are Happy That You Are Back’

Brennan Elliott is feeling all the love from his dedicated fans.

The Hallmark star, who recently made his return to the network with “A Castle of Our Own” following a difficult period away from the spotlight, shared a new photo on social media celebrating Canada Day. Alongside the photo of himself after a workout session, Elliott reflected on the day before revealing his plans to celebrate with his children, prompting fans to flood the comments with messages welcoming him back and praising his latest movie.

Elliott’s Newest Film ‘A Castle of Our Own’ Is Praised By Fans

“#happycanadaday 🇨🇦 everyone. From this proud #canadian to all of you. A good training day and dinner with the babies! Be safe everyone!” Elliott wrote in the caption of his July 1 Instagram post in celebration of Canada Day, which is the anniversary of Canadian Confederation.

Fans in the comments shared their endless support for the actor:

“Smile 💕 loved your movie! You seemed more relaxed and at peace. Christmas Con 2025 you were more tensed and I understand. Welcome back. Can’t wait to see you in other movies. Enjoy dinner.”

“Sometimes, you just need to invest all your energy into an almost unreasonable optimism… and watch life rearrange itself around that faith. Keep going, life and faith will do the rest.”

“Happy Canada Day! So happy to see your handsome face back on Hallmark! I’ve watched #ACastleofOurOwn every time its been on since the premiere Sat! This moving was beautiful. Looking forward to your next project! I hope we see you on Hallmark at Christmas time. Christmas is not Christmas without you! Enjoy dinner with the kids. #MyfavoriteHallmarkActor 💜💜💜💜”

“Happy Canada Day! I loved your movie Just got back from Toronto on June 24. I loved it there! So happy you are back!”

“I am truly sorry for the loss that you and your family have gone through. Your movie was amazing! You were missed and I know millions are happy that you are back! ❤️”

“Glad to see you having time for yourself and also enjoying time with the kids! What a blessing❤️”

Elliott Reflects on the Last Year Ahead of ‘A Castle of Our Own’ Premiere

Elliott’s wife, Camilla Row, passed away in March 2025 following a courageous nine-year journey with stage 4 gastric cancer.

The actor shared the news of her passing in an emotional Instagram post from March 22, 2025 where he wrote, “It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #cami passed away at 5:28 this morning. Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life,my soulmate,my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies.”

Elliott and Row share two children: a son, Liam, and a daughter, Luna.

Prior to the premiere of “A Castle of Our Own” on June 27, Elliott shared a heartfelt message to his fans.

“Returning to set for A Castle of Our Own wasn’t just about making another movie, it was about rediscovering a part of myself I wasn’t sure I’d ever find again,” Elliott wrote in the caption of his June 27 Instagram post following an interview he did with PEOPLE.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to talk about this beautiful film, what it meant to return to work, and how this chapter of my life has changed me both personally and professionally,” Elliott continued.

He reflected on what the last year has taught him, which is that “grief doesn’t disappear, it simply becomes part of who you are.”

“But I’ve also learned that healing isn’t about leaving someone behind,” Elliott added. “It’s about finding the courage to laugh again, to feel connected again, and to embrace joy without guilt. The love and memories never leave us, they walk beside us, making us stronger, more compassionate, and, for me, a more present actor and storyteller.”

“Thank you, as always, for your incredible support. It means more than you’ll ever know,” Elliott concluded.