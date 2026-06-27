Where Was ‘A Castle of Our Own’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Stories

Hallmark‘s newest movie, “A Castle of Our Own,” premieres on Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The film will then have encores airing throughout the season. It stars Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra. Read on to learn all about the movie, including where it was filmed and behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and crew.

‘A Castle of Our Own’ Was Filmed in Canada in March

“A Castle of Our Own” was filmed in the British Columbia region of Canada. The working title was “Catching Sand” when filming began in March, according to UBCP/ACTRA.

Director Kaylin Metchie announced the movie in late February.

One of the filming locations was in Victoria, in a University of Victoria neighborhood, according to a Reddit post at the time. One person wrote: “I’ve seen a lot of Catching Sand filming at beaches around town.” Another person noted that a “car scene” was filmed at the Dallas Rd and St. Charles St. region.

Metchie shared a post on Instagram about how much she enjoyed directing the movie. “It was an absolute pleasure to get to direct this movie. Not only did I get to work with the amazingly talented @brennanelliott2 and @ericacerra, but I got to work with the best crew that no matter what was thrown at them rose to the challenge. It didn’t matter if it was pouring rain or 80km winds, they made the movie look beautiful.”

Here’s another behind the scenes from Metchie:

Meet the Cast

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Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.”

Brennan Elliott stars as Adam. One of his first big roles was as Dr. Nick Biancavilla in “Strong Medicine,” along with a four-season run on “UnREAL.” But Hallmark fans know him best from all his movies and his role in the series “Cedar Cove.” His films include hits like “Love You Like Christmas,” “A Christmas Melody,” “Flower Shop Mysteries,” the “All of My Heart” trilogy, “Crossword Mysteries,” “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town,” “The Gift of Peace,” “Marry Go Round,” “Christmas in Vienna,” and more.

Erica Cerra stars as Marley. Her many credits include “The Astronauts,” “Wild Cards,” “Nancy Drew,” “Family Law,” “The 100,” “Supernatural,” “The 4400,” and more. Her Hallmark Mystery debut was in “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane.” She’s also known for the 2012 Hallmark movie, “The Wishing Tree.”

Also starring, according to IMDb, are:

Lindsay Gibson (Beth)

Sarah Sheehan (Lily)

Sophie Thom (Paige)

Nina Weinman wrote the script.