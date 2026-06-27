Chyler Leigh’s Gorgeous New Photo Shoot Has Fans Calling Her an ‘Ethereal Goddess’

Chyler Leigh is having a moment, and fans can’t look away. The “Way Home” star turned heads this week with a striking black-and-white photo spread for Grey Magazine, shot on the streets of New York.

The stunning photos show the fan-favorite Hallmark star in full old-Hollywood mode, laughing in a flowing white gown, striking a pose mid-crosswalk in a sleek black top and white mini, and gazing into the camera with quiet confidence.

Chyler Leigh’s Black-and-White Spread Has Fans Calling Her a ‘Goddess’

She captioned the Instagram carousel simply, “Just a New York Minute.”

The reaction was instant and adoring. “ETHEREAL. GODDESS. SPELLBINDING. 5000/10. Well done to all involved,” one fan wrote.

Another called the look “Old school glamor & beauty, so classy & stunning.”

Her former “Supergirl” co-star Mehcad Brooks dropped a string of fire and heart-eye emojis, while others simply said, “So beautiful.”

A Bold Blonde Makeover Marks a Fresh Start

The shoot is the latest sign that the beloved “Grey’s Anatomy” alum is stepping into a new chapter, and she’s looking the part.

A few weeks ago, the actress traded her signature brunette locks for a striking platinum bob, sharing the transformation in an Instagram gallery that lit up her feed. The reinvention follows a major turning point in Leigh’s personal life. After more than two decades of marriage, the actress and her husband, actor and musician Nathan West, have gone their separate ways.

Inside Leigh’s Emotional Split From Nathan West

Leigh opened up about the breakup for the first time on the “Books That Changed My Life” podcast, in an episode that dropped May 12.

Speaking with host Chris Collins about the moment she finally asked for help, she said the marriage had simply run its course. “I think getting to a point where my relationship with my ex had reached a point where it was just time,” Leigh said. “It was time to let it go. Even after such a long time. We’d been together, it would be 26 years this year.”

She described the parting as amicable and focused on their children. “We’re doing all the things that we can,” she said, “but just hit a point where it was like, ‘Okay, what you want and what I want aren’t really lining up anymore.’ And I’d rather us be on good terms and us not harbor the resentment and the anger.”

How ‘The Way Home’ Helped Her Heal

Getty Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh

Leigh and West married in 2002 after first meeting while auditioning for a television pilot. During their marriage, they welcomed three children: son Noah, now 23, and daughters Taelyn, 19, and Anniston, 17. This July would have marked 26 years since the couple first got together.

As she adjusted to a new chapter in her personal life, Leigh said her work on “The Way Home” became an unexpected source of comfort.

The Hallmark series, in which she stars as Kat Landry opposite Andie MacDowell, echoes many of the experiences she was navigating off-screen. “That show, on a personal level… changed my life in so many different ways,” she said. “And (it was) quite cathartic, going through a divorce of a long time, having a teenage daughter, starting a whole new journey in life.”