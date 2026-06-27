Celebrate Christmas All Day Long With Hallmark Channel’s Festive Lineup Tomorrow — June 28

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Sunday, June 28, featuring several fan-favorite Christmas movies. Grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘She’s Making a List’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Falling on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list used to be a call made by Santa and his elves. But with the number of kids worldwide skyrocketing, Santa has outsourced the job to the Naughty or Nice Group, a consulting firm that has cornered the market on determining a child’s niceness thanks to an airtight formula. As a top inspector with the group, it’s Isabel’s (Chabert) job to make the tough calls, by assessing the children on her list and assigning a verdict. When she is tasked with evaluating a mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, she expects a routine case. But things get complicated when Isabel unexpectedly falls for Charlie’s widowed father, Jason (Walker), and begins to question the rigid rules of her job. As Christmas approaches, Isabel must choose between following the holiday algorithm or following her heart.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker.

“She’s Making a List” premiered on Hallmark Channel on December 6, 2025.

‘A Make or Break Holiday’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Liv and Daniel are hosting their families for the first time this Christmas and stress is at an all-time high. When unspoken irritations within their relationship finally reach a boiling point, Liv and Daniel find themselves at odds and decide they need to take a break from each other. However, relaying this news to their families will most certainly ruin Christmas, so they decide to move forward with their original plans and will pretend to be a happy couple while everyone is under one roof. As they navigate the complexities of their respective families and work together to create a holiday celebration they’ll all remember, Liv and Daniel begin to rediscover what they love about each other and may not have to pretend much longer.

Starring Hunter King and Evan Roderick.

“A Make or Break Holiday” premiered on Hallmark Channel on December 20, 2025.

‘A ’90s Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Workaholic lawyer Lucy Miller is celebrating her promotion alone on Christmas Eve when a mysterious rideshare experience transports her back to 1999. Reliving the holiday with her mom, sister and best friend – not to mention her high school crush – Lucy gets a second chance to understand where her relationships went wrong. Will this magical journey help her rewrite her future or leave her destined to be alone?

Starring Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey, Katherine Barrell and Alex Hook.

“A ’90s Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2024.

‘Christmas in Tahoe’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): To save her family hotel’s Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex-boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago.

Starring Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan and George Lopez.

“Christmas in Tahoe” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2024.

‘Snow Bride’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Greta Kaine (Katrina Law) is always in search of juicy gossip. As a tabloid reporter at “Pulse! Gossip” in Los Angeles, it’s her job to expose the rich and famous for the entertainment of the magazine’s readers. So when word gets out that one of the late Senator Tannehill’s two sons might be proposing marriage at the family’s Big Bear compound during Christmas, Greta and her chief rival Wes (Tom Lenk) are challenged by their old-school editor to get the scoop. There’s incentive to be the first, too– the editorship of the magazine’s new online incarnation.

Greta’s assistant tells her that Wes has a head start to snowy Big Bear, so she dashes to the mountain resort. When she mistakenly ends up as a guest of the family, she’s in the middle of what could be her best story yet! However, she soon discovers that the family, including matriarch Maggie Tannenhill (Patricia Richardson) and caretaker Peters (Robert Curtis Brown), are more down-to-earth than she ever gave them credit for. Increasingly guilt-ridden about her game of subterfuge, Greta must make a decision: how far will she go for the sake of a story?

“Snow Bride” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2013.

‘You, Me & The Christmas Trees’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey.

“You, Me & The Christmas Trees” premiered on Hallmark Channel on October 22, 2021.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Lucy Hardgrove (Joy Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie, His Merry Wife! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. After shaking off the initial shock of this turn of events, Lucy embraces this as her chance to uncover the truth about the movie’s original ending. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

“A Biltmore Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2023.

‘Time for You to Come Home for Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Katherine returns home after her husband passed, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need.

Stars Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant.

“Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (now known as Hallmark Mystery) on December 8, 2019.

‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.

Starring Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills.

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” premiered on Hallmark Channel on October 26, 2019.

‘A Castle of Our Own’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.

Starring Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra.

“A Castle of Our Own” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 27, 2026.

‘Christmas Island’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Starring Rachel Skarsten and Andrew Walker.

“Christmas Island” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2023.

‘Jingle Bell Run’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Avery is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show where she’s paired with former hockey player Wes. Despite clashing at first, Avery’s puzzle-solving skills and Wes’ physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It’s not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store.

Starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker.

“Jingle Bell Run” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2024.