Cameron Mathison Begins ‘New Chapter’ In Major Life Update

“General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison (Drew) has revealed he’s making another major life change. Mathison has had a tough couple of years with and their family home burning down in the LA fires in 2025. The actor has revealed he’s undergoing another change, but this is a good one.

Taking to Instagram, the Great American Family star revealed he’s moving out of the apartment he has lived in since the fires. In partnership with Roadway Moving, Mathison confirmed he bought a new house as he waits to rebuild his Altadena home.

“This is the last morning in this apartment that has been so good to us since the fires in Altadena. Now, until we can rebuild in Altadena, we’re purchasing a new home and saying goodbye to this place, which has been very good to us up until now,” he expressed in a video.

Mathison gave mad props to the Roadway movers packing up the apartment, something he admitted he’s not a big fan of doing. The soap star was grateful for the movers, who he praised for doing an amazing job.

“All these things are precious to me, especially now after losing so much. And it was about two or three hours before they had this apartment that’s been so good to us all packed up on our way to our new home until, again, we are able to rebuild. But it’s a great place. It’s a new chapter. So excited,” he shared with a shot of his new home.

The Hallmark alum gave another shout-out to Roadway Moving. He also showed off his incredible new views and the only piece of furniture he was able to salvage from the fire. Mathison is beyond thrilled for this chapter.

In his caption, Mathison admitted that the day felt like a really big step forward and he’s very grateful for it.

‘General Hospital’ Star Cameron Mathison Talks Drew’s Character Change

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Drew has been incapacitated for months after unleashing a reign of terror on Port Charles for a couple of years. The character underwent a drastic change in 2024, going from a good guy, all about family, to an evil villain, only looking out for his own selfish needs.

Mathison opened up about the shift in Drew on “The Becoming Club” podcast, and that Drew has become one of the most hated characters in soap history. The character change came after Drew had some very heated scenes with Nina (Cynthia Watros) a couple of years ago.

“We really laid into each other. I think that they saw those scenes, and they’re like, he could be a really good jerk. He just changed on a dime, became like a total jerk. He’s not a good human. He’s very selfish. He’s manipulative. He’ll do anything to get ahead,” the “All My Children” alum stated.

Since Drew has been locked in for most of the year, Mathison has been working on other projects, like Christmas movies for Great American Family. However, the summer preview for “General Hospital” teased that Drew’s life will change this summer as Port Charles heats up with major drama and the highly anticipated return of Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason (Steve Burton).