‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 29-July 3): Hope Pleads for Forgiveness – Forresters Go Into Damage Control

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of June 29 to July 3 tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) faces the inevitable.

“Was Brooke encouraging? Upset?” a reporter asks Hope. “She didn’t know,” Hope replies. “She does now, sweetie,” Joseph blurts out.

Later, Hope gets emotional as she realizes the harsh reality. “I destroyed my relationship with my mother,” Hope tells Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Things get heated between Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) following the successful launch of Hope’s line.

“I gave her the opportunity to succeed, which was a hell of a lot more than what she is getting at Forrester,” Katie lashes out.

“This is not happening,” Brooke orders.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, June 29:

The Forresters are left reeling in the aftermath of Hope’s shocking betrayal.

Spencers celebrate a major victory following a triumphant fashion show.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 30:

The Forresters work to minimize the damage.

Eric is deeply hurt by Donna’s silence

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 1:

Electra struggles with another one of Will’s lies.

Brooke makes it clear to Katie that their feud is just beginning.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 2:

CBS Hope Logan and Katie Logan

Hope pleads for forgiveness as she tries to repair fractured relationships.

Ridge and R.J. fear for what’s in store when Brooke comes face to face with Hope.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, July 3:

Deke tells Remy he’s not ready to give him another chance.

Will faces the consequences of hiding the truth from Electra.

Brooke’s anguish over Hope’s betrayal leads to a dramatic breaking point.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ News

Actress Annika Noelle recently opened up about Hope’s decision to leave Forrester Creations after so many years.

In an interview with TV Insider, Noelle admitted that it was a difficult choice for her character, especially the fallout that follows.

“Brooke is the only reason she hasn’t cut bait sooner,” Noelle explained. “I think the real thing holding her back is her fear of the retribution of what the fallout might be with her mother, as well as having to let go of the past a little bit.”

Noelle hopes that the decision will be a game-changer for her character.

“I’m m really hoping that this is going to mark an emergence for Hope, of finding her own voice again,” the actress added. “Katie’s kind of shepherding that along, and how much of that is Katie’s own kind of self-interest, I don’t know, but I’m choosing to b

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful”:

Monday, June 22: Donna finds herself in a difficult position; Bill puts pressure on Wyatt.

Tuesday, June 23: Dottie and Joseph are given an exclusive preview at Forrester; The date of Logan’s fashion show shocks the Forresters.

Wednesday, June 24: Bill and Katie use Forrester to their advantage; The Forresters find themselves suddenly on the defense.

Thursday, June 25: Will is sworn to secrecy; Things get awkward for Hope and Liam.

Friday, June 26: The House of Logan hits the runway.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS.