‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (June 29-July 3): Nikki Undergoes Surgery – Jill Returns

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of June 29 to July 3 reveal that the Abbotts worry about Jack.

“Have you seen or heard from my dad today?” Kyle Abbott asks Traci Abbott.

“Not today, no. Has something happened?” Traci replies. “I think he might be in trouble,” Kyle worries.

Diane Jenkins hints at developing feelings for Dr. Markham.

“Isn’t there a psychological term for when you’re developing an attachment to your therapist?” she asks.

“It’s quite common. It can be a positive part of the process,” the doctor replies. “Well, then let’s just say I’m really looking forward to our next session,” Diane flirts.

Nikki Newman undergoes surgery, and the Newmans await the results.

“Mom’s out of surgery,” Victoria Newman tells a somber Victor Newman.

“How did it go?” Nick worriedly asks. “It’s too soon to tell,” Victoria replies.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, June 29:

As the Newmans stand vigil at the hospital.

Victor contemplates his future with Nikki.

Billy and Cane receive a surprise visitor.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 30:

Kyle and Traci worry about Patty’s latest move.

Diane plots her escape.

Jill forces Billy and Cane to settle their issues.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 1:

Jack sets a trap for Patty.

Cane asks Lily for a favor.

Billy sabotages Sally’s latest venture.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 2:

Victor plays his cards close to the vest.

Stephanie and Nate discuss his past.

Nick and Noah aren’t buying what Matt Clark is selling.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, July 3:

Jack plays a dangerous game with Patty.

Kyle’s plan to rescue Diane takes an unexpected turn.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless”:

Monday, June 22: Victor tests Claire’s loyalty; Patty threatens Jack; Nikki receives devastating news about her health.

Tuesday, June 23: Nikki hides the truth from Victor; Kyle chases a lead to find Diane; Nate is asked to keep a secret.

Wednesday, June 24: Victoria urges Nikki to come clean with Victor; Nick fights temptation; Noah provokes Matt Clark.

Thursday, June 25: Victor goes to great lengths to help Nikki as her condition worsens; Jack weighs his options to help Diane.

Friday, June 26: Victor makes a surprising discovery about Nikki’s diagnosis; Jack and Kyle take a big risk with Patty; Stephanie recruits Nate for a special project.