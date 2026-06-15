‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (June 15): Patty’s Twisted Scheme Puts Diane in Danger

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for Monday, June 15, reveal that Diane Jenkins has a rude awakening upon returning home to Genoa City.

Traci Abbott holds Patty Williams accountable for her actions. Plus, a mystery unfolds for Jack and Kyle Abbott.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Jack & Kyle Put the Pieces Together

On Monday, Jack and Kyle become alarmed when they still haven’t heard from Diane since the Maryland fundraiser. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers reveal that the father and son start to suspect that Diane isn’t just keeping her distance; she may actually be missing.

Jack knows exactly who’s behind it and calls Detective Burrow to ask for help. Jack tells the detective his wife won’t just disappear on her own and suggests Patty has something to do with it.

Meanwhile, Patty meets with Dr. Markham at the park and asks for updates. “Like clockwork,” he replies. “I think you’ll be very pleased with the outcome.”

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Patty hands him an envelope filled with cash. Just then, Traci comes up behind them and witnesses the interaction.

She immediately calls Jack and tells him Patty is up to no good.

Jack Confronts Patty

Getty Patty Williams and Jack Abbott

Later, Jack arrives at the park and immediately confronts Patty, demanding to know what she’s done with Diane. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers reveal that Patty denies any involvement, but Jack warns her that once the truth comes to light, she’ll be sent back to a psychiatric institution.

Jack and Traci return home, and Patty follows them shortly. After Patty walks inside the house, she shows Jack a picture of Diane passed out in a white padded cell.

Patty claims Diane suffered a horrible breakdown. “Her psyche shattered and lucky for me I found her. Now she’s in a place where she’ll be cared for.”

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Jack starts playing nice and asks Patty if she can just tell him where Diane is.

“Diane’s well-being is in your hands,” Patty replies, blackmailing Jack into a relationship with her. “You never really loved Diane. Now you and I get to recapture that magic we had on the yacht.”

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Diane Is Abducted

CBS Diane Jenkins is abducted.

Meanwhile, a dazed Diane walks into an unfamiliar room and sees a bunch of books written by Dr. Alan Laurent.

Then, Dr. Markham arrives, and Diane threatens him with a letter opener she found in the room. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Diane asks why he’s locked her in there.

“You’ll be staying here while I determine where you should go next,” Dr. Markham replies. He lies that he found her screaming and inconsolable at the side of the road in her car.

He claims that he called the cops and her husband, adding that Jack agreed to have him treat her. After a few more exchanges, Diane agrees but wants to go to a clinic.

“I don’t want to stay in this house one more minute. Let me leave, now!” she demands.