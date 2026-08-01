Inside Brad Pitt’s Hollywood Hills Home That He Bought in 2025

Brad Pitt’s Hollywood Hills home quickly became one of the most buzzworthy celebrity real estate purchases of 2025.

The Academy Award-winning actor bought the stunning Spanish-style estate in the exclusive Outpost Estates neighborhood, which has also been home to other celebrities, including Ben Affleck and Orlando Bloom.

A Closer Look at Brad Pitt’s $12 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Pitt purchased the renovated Spanish-style estate from The Killers’ lead guitarist, Dave Keuning, and his wife, Emilie Keuning, for $12 million.

The couple listed the stunning estate for $13.9 million on June 20, 2025, after purchasing it for $9.6 million in 2021, according to Mansion Global.

Pitt’s six-bedroom home is equipped with several security features. It also has an office, a theater, a recording studio and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city-to-ocean views.

The outdoor space is equally impressive, complete with a resort-style swimming pool, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, and a lush vegetable garden.

Getty Brad Pitt purchased the stunning Hollywood Hills mansion in 2025.

In September 2025, The New York Post reported that Pitt splurged on the multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills mansion for its robust security features after his nearby home was burglarized in June 2025.

“He wanted somewhere that could provide an optimal security system and privacy, and this place caught his eye,” a source told the outlet. “Long before his home was burglarized, security was always a priority.”

In addition to his Hollywood Hills home, Pitt purchased a $5.5 million estate in Los Feliz in 2023. He also owns Château Miraval, the famed winery and estate in France that has been at the center of a years-long legal dispute with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s French Winery Threatened By Wildfires

Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie’s Château Miraval is being threatened by local wildfires in France.

Aerial photos shared by TMZ showed smoke from the nearby wildfires looming over the area surrounding the sprawling mansion.

According to the outlet, firefighters deployed helicopters and fire trucks to combat the blaze, using water from the property’s private lake to help contain the flames.

France is grappling with its worst wildfire season in two decades, forcing thousands to evacuate. George and Amal Clooney are among those impacted, revealing they had left their home in Brignoles as the fires spread across the area.

Is Brad Pitt Living With Ines de Ramon?

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly not planning to get married anytime soon.

While the Hollywood Hills estate remains one of Pitt’s most notable real estate acquisitions, he has reportedly been living with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, at a different property.

In October 2025, PEOPLE reported that the couple had taken the next step in their relationship and is now “fully living together.”

“Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together,” a source told the outlet. “They are really making their home into a home.”

Pitt and de Ramon, who began dating in 2022, are reportedly “going really strong.”

The insider said the couple is “happier than ever,” adding that Pitt is “so happy and in love” as he and de Ramon plan their future.