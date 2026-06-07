Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Pack on the PDA During Paris Getaway — PHOTOS

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon couldn’t keep their hands off each other during a rare PDA moment at the 2026 French Open.

The actor, 62, and jewelry designer, 33, were seen in the stands as Mirra Andreeva secured her first Grand Slam title against Maja Chwalińska on June 6 at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France.

In the photos shared by Instagram account @deuxmoi, Pitt and de Ramon looked loved-up as they held each other close while watching the tournament.

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at the 2026 French Open.

Another shot showed de Ramon seemingly planting a kiss on Pitt’s neck. At one point, the actor wrapped his arms around her shoulders as she faced forward, leaning back into him.

For the outing, the “F1: The Movie” actor wore a white button-up shirt matched with khaki pants. He completed the look with aviator-style sunglasses.

As for de Ramon, she donned a green leather jacket over a lacy slip dress. She accessorized with a green pendant necklace, oversized sunglasses, and a Chloé shoulder bag.

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Romantic Paris Getaway

Following their 2026 French Open date, Pitt and de Ramon continued their romantic Paris getaway with a stylish dinner at Le Voltaire.

Pitt greeted photographers as they arrived at the famed restaurant, while de Ramon made a stylish entrance moments later. The couple was joined by director David Fincher and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, per Just Jared.

For their dinner date, Pitt opted for a stylish dusty rose trench coat with a matching button-down shirt underneath. He matched the look with tailored trousers, suede boots, and tinted sunglasses.

Meanwhile, de Ramon swapped her cozy French Open look for a cognac leather trench dress, matched with nude strappy heels and a designer handbag.

Later in the evening, Pitt and de Ramon were photographed leaving the restaurant together, with the actor briefly stopping to greet fans outside.

A Look Back at Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon’s Relationship

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first met in 2022.

Pitt and de Ramon have been dating since late 2022. The couple was spotted together for the first time on November 15, 2022, at a star-studded Bono concert in Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail.

At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Pitt and de Ramon had been dating “for a few months,” and that a mutual friend introduced them to one another.

“It’s not an exclusive relationship,” the source added. “Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly not planning to get married anytime soon.

In February 2024, PEOPLE reported that Pitt and de Ramon took their relationship to the next level, moving in together at the actor’s home.

“It’s pretty recent,” the insider told the outlet. “They are going very strong, and she is happier than ever.”

Despite their serious relationship, a source told the Daily Mail that a third marriage is not on the cards for Pitt.

The insider claimed Pitt enjoys the “peace” and “support” of his “easygoing girlfriend,” and that his friends can’t see him getting married again or having more children.

“He has a great partner who he appreciates but there is no rush in that direction,” the source added.