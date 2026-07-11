Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Pack on the PDA During Loved-Up World Cup Date

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon weren’t shy about showing their affection during a fun day at the FIFA World Cup.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, and his girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 33, were photographed sharing hugs and kisses while watching Spain defeat Belgium 2-1 on Friday, July 10, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Couple Was Joined By Famous Friends

The couple watched the match from a luxury suite, where they appeared completely wrapped up in each other between the on-field action.

Photos from the outing showed Pitt embracing de Ramon before the two shared several kisses, making it one of their most affectionate public appearances to date.

Joining them for the sporting event were fellow Hollywood stars Penélope Cruz and her husband, Javier Bardem.

The group embraced the World Cup atmosphere by wearing soccer jerseys throughout the match.

Pitt opted for a United States jersey, appearing to remain neutral during the contest, while de Ramon proudly supported Spain. She even added face paint in the colors of the winning team to celebrate the occasion.

Fans quickly reacted to the photos online, with many commenting on the couple’s chemistry.

“Brad looks amazing. He and his girlfriend are a beautiful couple,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “brad is somehow getting better with age!”

Others also admired the celebrity group in attendance, with one person writing, “Penelope does not age! Stunning!”

Pitt and de Ramon Have Been an Item Since 2022

Pitt and de Ramon have been together since they were first romantically linked in November 2022.

While they’ve largely kept their relationship private, they have made more public appearances together over the past year.

A source previously told PEOPLE that their relationship had become increasingly serious.

“It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating,” the insider shared shortly after the couple attended the 2024 British Grand Prix. “Brad loves so many things about her. She’s great for him.”

Earlier in 2024, another source revealed that de Ramon had moved into Pitt’s home.

“It’s pretty recent,” the source said in February 2024, while noting that she still maintained her own residence. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.”

The Couple Went IG Official

The World Cup outing comes just days after Pitt and de Ramon attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding in New York City.

Although guests largely kept details of the celebration private, Pitt and de Ramon’s glam team later shared behind-the-scenes photos from before the event, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s elegant wedding-day looks.

Makeup artist Charlie Riddle and hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti each posted photos featuring the pair dressed for the occasion.

Pitt wore a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie, completing the look with dark sunglasses. Zanoletti also shared a close-up photo highlighting the actor’s freshly trimmed hairstyle before the ceremony.

Meanwhile, de Ramon chose a sophisticated black lace gown featuring a semi-sheer design and an asymmetrical neckline.

Adding another sweet touch, de Ramon later reposted one of the glamorous photos to her Instagram Stories.

She paired the image with a red heart emoji and set it to Taylor Swift’s romantic hit “Lover,” subtly commemorating the newlyweds while also celebrating her own relationship.