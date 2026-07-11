Luke Wilson Breaks Silence on Becoming a First-Time Dad

Luke Wilson is embracing a brand-new role: fatherhood.

Days after reports revealed that the “The Hawk” actor and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, welcomed their first child together, Wilson shared his first public comments about becoming a dad while attending the premiere of his new Netflix series on Wednesday, July 9.

Speaking with E! News, the 54-year-old couldn’t hide his excitement about this new chapter in his life.

Wilson Is Happy to Be a Dad

“I’m doing pretty well,” Wilson told the outlet. “It’s nice to be out before I go back to work on my shift.”

He added that he’s “very happy about” becoming a parent, marking the first time he’s publicly addressed the arrival of his baby.

Wilson also reflected on fatherhood during a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, admitting he’s still settling into the experience.

“It’s just what everybody says about it, but I’m just trying to do a good job,” he said. “I’m very proud to be a dad.”

News of the couple’s baby first surfaced after multiple outlets reported that Wilson and Yates had quietly welcomed their first child together.

According to reports, the pair even brought their newborn to a press reception celebrating “The Hawk.”

Although the couple has not publicly shared their baby’s name or sex, Yates, 24, was recently photographed for the first time since giving birth.

She was seen taking a stroll through Los Angeles with the newborn, wearing a blue-and-white striped button-up dress while pushing the baby in a stroller, according to Page Six.

Wilson and Yates have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, making the arrival of their child a surprise to many fans.

Wilson Has Wanted to Be a Dad

While fatherhood may be new for Wilson, it’s something he has spoken about wanting for years.

Back in 2007, the actor told PEOPLE that he hoped to have children someday, even though he wasn’t in a relationship at the time.

“I’m not seeing anybody – I’m not being evasive. I don’t have a girlfriend, but I wouldn’t mind one,” Wilson said at the time. “I definitely want [kids] at some point.”

Wilson Has Had an Interesting Week

In addition to discussing his growing family, Wilson also addressed another recent headline that unexpectedly put him in the spotlight.

Earlier this week, he found himself trapped in an elevator at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures following a special 30th anniversary screening of “Bottle Rocket,” the film that launched both his and brother Owen Wilson’s careers.

Wilson, director Wes Anderson and filmmaker James L. Brooks were among those stuck inside the elevator for about 30 minutes before firefighters helped free them.

Looking back on the incident, Wilson admitted he was amused by just how much attention it received.

“It’s like there are movies I’ve worked on and worked really hard, and they’ve come and gone without a trace,” he joked while speaking to PEOPLE. “And then I get stuck on an elevator for a half an hour and it’s news across the country.”

Despite the unexpected delay, Wilson said the company made the experience easier.

“I was on there with a couple of good people, a couple of great directors, James L. Brooks and Wes Anderson,” he said. “So that was nice.”