Luke Wilson & Wes Anderson Rescued After Getting Trapped in Elevator

Wes Anderson and Luke Wilson ended a celebratory evening with an unexpected rescue after becoming trapped in an elevator at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The filmmaker and actor were attending a sold-out event marking the 30th anniversary of “Bottle Rocket” on Monday night when they, along with several others, found themselves stuck inside an elevator following a post-screening Q&A.

Video shared to Instagram by production specialist Carolyn Dunn captured the moment members of the Los Angeles Fire Department helped free the group.

Wilson and Anderson Were Not the Only Ones in the Elevator

Also inside the elevator were acclaimed filmmaker James L. Brooks and several additional guests.

After stepping out, Anderson calmly asked firefighters what had caused the malfunction.

“Probably had too much weight in there,” one LAFD official responded.

“Okay, thank you very much,” Anderson replied.

Fans of the actor and directing duo took to the comments where one wrote, “Guarantee you this gave Wes an idea for his next project.”

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a stuck elevator at the Academy Museum at 7:49 p.m.

Officials said the group was trapped for less than an hour before firefighters safely opened the elevator and escorted everyone out. No injuries were reported.

The group had gathered at the museum to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bottle Rocket, Anderson’s feature directorial debut.

The screening was followed by a discussion with Anderson, Wilson and producer James L. Brooks before the trio headed toward the museum’s exit.

Reports have suggested the elevator may have been part of a private route used by guests leaving the venue, though that has not been officially confirmed, per The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Bottle Rocket’ Has Gained a Cult Following

Released in 1996, “Bottle Rocket” marked Anderson’s first feature film and launched a creative partnership that would define much of his career.

The comedy starred brothers Luke and Owen Wilson, with Owen also co-writing the screenplay alongside Anderson.

Although the film struggled commercially upon its release, it has since developed a devoted following and is now widely regarded as the starting point for one of Hollywood’s most distinctive filmmaking careers.

Anderson has spoken candidly about the film’s rocky debut over the years.

During an appearance at France’s Lumière Film Festival in 2023, the Oscar-winning filmmaker admitted he was stunned by the initial audience reaction.

“I had an idea of what I wanted to do, and no one could convince me that we shouldn’t do it, my confidence was the highest, then,” Anderson said per Variety. “When we finally made it and showed it to an audience, they hated it. I was so shocked, it was a disaster.”

Despite that disappointing start, “Bottle Rocket” gradually found an audience, paving the way for Anderson’s acclaimed career directing films including “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Asteroid City.”

In 2024, he won his first Academy Award for his live-action short film “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”