‘Dancing With the Stars’ Scores First Reality Emmy Nomination in a Decade

“Dancing With the Stars” is back on the Emmy ballroom floor.

According to Deadline, the long-running ABC competition series earned its first nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program in 10 years, marking a major milestone for the franchise after a lengthy absence from the category.

The nomination recognizes Season 34, which aired from September through December 2025 and featured a cast that included Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, Andy Richter, Hilaria Baldwin, and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

The Show Is Competing Against Reality TV’s Biggest Hits

“Dancing With the Stars” will compete against several familiar awards-season favorites, including “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “The Traitors,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The category has been dominated by many of those series in recent years, with “The Traitors” taking home the trophy in each of the past two ceremonies. Its return to the lineup signals renewed recognition for the ballroom competition after years outside the Emmy conversation.

A Return to the Emmy Spotlight

While the nomination marks the show’s first in a decade, “Dancing With the Stars” was once a regular presence at the Emmy Awards.

Following its 2005 debut, the series received 11 consecutive nominations in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category, becoming one of television’s most recognized unscripted franchises. This year’s nomination marks its long-awaited return after a 10-year drought.

Season 34 Helped Revive the Series

Season 34 featured one of the show’s most talked-about celebrity lineups in recent years, with wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin ultimately taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

The season was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, while longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli returned to score the performances.

Over the past few seasons, “Dancing With the Stars” has experienced a ratings resurgence, introducing a new generation of viewers to the competition while continuing to attract longtime fans. Now, with its first Reality Emmy nomination in a decade, the series has another reason to celebrate as it heads into its next season.

A Little History of The Show

“Dancing With the Stars” first premiered on ABC in 2005 as the American adaptation of the hit British series “Strictly Come Dancing.” The competition pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers as they perform weekly routines in hopes of winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Over nearly two decades, the show has featured everyone from actors and athletes to reality stars, Olympians, musicians, and social media personalities, helping launch memorable comeback stories and turning many contestants into fan favorites.

The series has also seen several hosting changes throughout its run. Tom Bergeron and Brooke Burke-Charvet became synonymous with the ballroom during the show’s early years before Erin Andrews joined as co-host in 2014. After Bergeron and Andrews exited in 2020, Tyra Banks took over as host for Seasons 29 through 31. Alfonso Ribeiro joined as co-host in Season 31 before he and former champion Julianne Hough officially became the show’s hosting duo beginning with Season 32, a pairing that continues today.

You can watch the premiere July 13 on ABC and stream it on Hulu and Disney+.