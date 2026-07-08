The 2026 Emmy Nominations Have Been Revealed

With the 2026 Emmy Awards coming up, this year’s nominees have been revealed. On July 8, the Television Academy began announcing its nominees for the 78th Annual Emmys. “The Bear” star Liza Colón-Zayas and “Widow’s Bay” actor Jeff Hiller presented this year’s nominees.

Ahead of the announcement, the Television Academy revealed the nominees for two new categories: Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Reality Competition Program. While the latter category speaks for itself, the Outstanding Variety Series category features several nominated late-night comedy shows.

Along with some new programs, this year’s Emmys features several returning winners and nominees. Winners for the 2026 Emmys will receive their awards on Monday, September 14. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Mariska Hargitay in Los Angeles, moves away from its typical Sunday time slot.

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Find out which shows and actors made the list below.

Outstanding Variety Program

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Program

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Outstanding Drama Series

Getty US actor Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “The Pitt” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025.

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

“Your Friends & Neighbors” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO) Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments” (Hulu) Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix) Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV) Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu) Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV) Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO) Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix) Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max) Outstanding Comedy Series (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) TOPSHOT – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, speaks onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) “The Bear” (FX on Hulu) “Hacks” (HBO Max) “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV) “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix) “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) “Shrinking” (Apple TV) “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX on Hulu) Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV) Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback” (HBO) Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Yahya Abdul Mateen II, “Wonder Man” (Disney+) Steve Carell, “Rooster” (HBO Max) Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV) Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series “All Her Fault” (Peacock) “The Beast In Me” (Netflix) “Beef” (Netflix) “DTF St. Louis” (HBO Max) “Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX/FX on Hulu) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix) Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” (Netflix) Carey Mulligan, “Beef” (Netflix) Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” (FX/FX on Hulu) Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Riz Ahmed, “Bait” (Prime Video) Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix) Oscar Isaac, “Beef” (Netflix) Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)