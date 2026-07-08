Has Carly Permanently Damaged Her Relationship With Lulu? ‘General Hospital’ Fans React

Family drama is nothing new in Port Charles, but Carly Spencer’s latest secret may have pushed her relationship with cousin Lulu Spencer to the breaking point. After months of keeping Valentin Cassadine’s whereabouts hidden and secretly helping him see Charlotte, Carly now finds herself at the center of one of “General Hospital’s” biggest family feuds. Read on to discover what fans are saying about whether Lulu can ever forgive Carly for her deception.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Debate Carly’s Deception

There may be trouble brewing within the Spencer clan. As longtime “General Hospital” viewers know, Carly Spencer has kept her younger cousin, Lulu Spencer, in the dark for months by helping fugitive Valentin Cassadine hide in her attic before eventually beginning a relationship with the former WSB agent. To make matters even more complicated, Carly has secretly allowed Valentin and Lulu’s daughter, Charlotte Cassadine, to visit her father without Lulu’s knowledge.

While this is far from the first time the Spencer cousins have found themselves at odds, many fans are wondering whether Carly’s latest deception has crossed a line. “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson posed the same question on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, asking, “COUSIN SMUDGIN?! Can #LuluSpencer ever forgive #CarlySpencer for her deception?”

The discussion quickly took off, with viewers debating whether Lulu would eventually forgive Carly or if the cousins’ relationship had been damaged for good.

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Believe Lulu Will Eventually Forgive Carly

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Many “General Hospital” fans believe the confrontation between the Spencer cousins will be explosive, but they aren’t convinced it will permanently divide them. “Oh boy!! This confrontation will be Epic…. The Spencer ladies!!” one viewer wrote, while another asked whether Lulu would be more upset about Carly hiding Charlotte’s visits with Valentin or about Carly’s romantic relationship with him.

Others pointed out that Carly and Lulu have weathered much bigger conflicts over the years. “Those two are absolutely the same type of personality, should be interesting,” one fan commented. Another added, “Lulu and Carly have gotten over way worse things. They will go at it but in the end they will realize they are arguing the same point… protecting their daughters. Hopefully the writers don’t drag it out.”

Not everyone believed forgiveness would come quickly, however. One “GH” fan joked, “Definitely not after Charlotte moves in with Carly and Valentin. Lmfao.” Others focused on Carly’s motivations, with one viewer writing, “I think she will after a while when she learns Carly is the reason Valentin didn’t take Charlotte and run. Carly was the one who made sure he didn’t do that.”

The reveal itself also entertained many viewers. “This scene was gold. I don’t know who looked more shocked, Lulu or Sonny!” one fan wrote.

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Felt Lulu Isn’t in a Position to Judge

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While some “General Hospital” fans sympathized with Lulu, many others argued that she has made plenty of questionable decisions herself over the years. One viewer wrote, “Lulu has had more than her share of deceptions through the years… who is she to judge!?” Another echoed that sentiment, commenting, “Lulu isn’t in a position to judge after just being with someone who she thought was her best friend Maxie’s former husband,” with the fan referencing Lulu’s recent relationship with Cassius Faison, who everyone believed was Nathan West.

Several “GH” fans pointed to Lulu’s own history on the soap. “Lulu… shall we all revisit Michael going to prison? Among her many other shenanigans,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “Someone needs to remind Lulu that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.” Another fan simply concluded, “Lulu is getting SO much karma back to her.”

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Others felt the cousins were more even than either would like to admit. “Lulu kept the Rocco & Jason story from Carly. So, will Carly ever forgive Lulu?” one fan asked, while another replied, “Let’s call it even. Rocco is the reason Jason is in WSB jail and Lulu knew.”

Some viewers also made it clear where their loyalties lie. One “General Hospital” fan wrote, “I’m on team Varly, but definitely was laughing at Lulu, Sonny and Charlotte’s faces when Valentin and Carly ran to each other and kissed, epic looks!” Another bluntly remarked, “It’s always about Lulu even when it’s not,” while one final commenter summed up their feelings by writing, “There’s a reason her nickname is ShrewLu.”

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Whether fans believe Lulu should forgive Carly or think the cousins are finally even, the discussion makes one thing clear: the latest Spencer family drama has viewers eagerly waiting to see how the fallout unfolds in Port Charles.