‘General Hospital’ Scores Two Spots on PEOPLE’s List of Most Iconic Soap Wedding Dresses, and Fans Are Loving It

From fairytale ceremonies to unconventional bridal fashion, “General Hospital” has given viewers no shortage of unforgettable weddings. After PEOPLE magazine ranked two Port Charles gowns among soap operas’ most iconic wedding dresses, fans quickly flooded social media with nostalgic reactions. Read on to discover which gowns made the list and what “General Hospital” fans are saying about these memorable bridal moments.

PEOPLE Names Two ‘General Hospital’ Wedding Dresses Among Soap Opera’s Most Iconic

PEOPLE Magazine recently ranked 13 of the most iconic wedding dresses in soap opera history. Two gowns that made the list came from leading ladies of Port Charles.

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson shared the happy news to “General Hospital” fans via their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, writing, “PEOPLE Magazine Ranks The Top Wedding Dresses In Soap Opera History, GH’s Laura And Lucy Make The Cut!!”

Naturally, longtime “GH” fans immediately grew nostalgic, reminiscing about the two iconic gowns and the memorable weddings they represented.

“Iconic,” one fan wrote, while another simply called the dresses “Gorgeous.” As one viewer put it best, “Who could forget either.”

Laura Webber’s Wedding Dress Earns the Top Spot

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Laura Webber (Genie Francis) took home the top spot among the 13 finalists for her wedding gown she wore during her November 1981 wedding to Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary). The dress was pure ’80s glamour, featuring silk taffeta, lace detailing, and puffy sleeves.

Luke and Laura’s wedding was also one of the highest-rated moments in daytime history, airing over two episodes and featuring a cameo from Elizabeth Taylor.

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Fans had plenty of praise for the iconic look. “Laura’s is the very best!!!” one viewer wrote. Another commented, “Laura’s gown was so beautiful!” A third fan added, “I just loved Laura’s headpiece & veil.”

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Others declared, “Laura was the most beautiful bride ever in soap history!” and “Laura wins, hands down,” while another wrote, “I love Laura’s dress that wedding dress is awesome!!”

Lucy Coe’s Red Wedding Dress Sparks Nostalgia and Debate Among Fans

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Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) earned the 8th spot on PEOPLE’s list for her out-of-the-box red dress she wore to her 1990 wedding to Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon).

As longtime “General Hospital” viewers can attest, the mishap that left Lucy in a red wedding dress instead of a traditional white gown was perfectly in character for the eccentric Port Charles favorite.

As one fan wrote, “Lmao I loved Lucy in that dress.” Another agreed, commenting, “Lucy and Alan’s wedding and that dress is #1 for me. It was so different, so funny, so Lucy. I know I’m in the minority, but Laura’s dress (and wedding) isn’t in my top 5.”

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The list also prompted some “General Hospital” fans to share their own picks for memorable “GH” bridal looks. “My favorite is still Felicia’s in her and Mac’s almost wedding (when Luke accidentally shot Sean while trying to shoot Ryan). That yellow dress was gorgeous! Also, Carly’s at hers and Jason’s,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I can’t believe Felicia’s 1st marriage to Frisco didn’t make the list.”

While fans may disagree on which “General Hospital” bride had the best gown, there seems to be little debate that Laura and Lucy’s unforgettable looks have earned their place in soap opera history.