‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Teases ‘Shift’ for Jason Morgan as Return Date Nears

Beloved soap star Steve Burton (Jason) will be back on “General Hospital” very soon. The actor took a temporary break earlier this year but has been back on set filming since early June. Ahead of his highly anticipated return as Jason, Burton teased what fans can expect.

Steve Burton Tells Fans ‘Get Ready’ Ahead of ‘General Hospital’ Return

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On his podcast “That’s Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson”, which he co-hosts with his “General Hospital” star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Burton opened up about being back on set.

Burton talked about setting up his dressing room before confirming that his first day of filming again was for the 16,000th episode of the hit ABC show. The milestone episode featuring Burton’s return will air on Monday, July 13.

“I’m back on set. Have been for a couple weeks. It’s been a whirlwind for sure. A lot going on, a lot of good story, had a lot of good scenes, and it’s good. We’re shifting directions a little bit, which is going to be interesting for fans. Get ready,” Burton expressed.

Bradford wondered whether Burton was talking about “General Hospital” changing direction or about the character of Jason shifting. Burton didn’t get specific but admitted things with Jason will be different when he returns this time around.

“Everything that has to kind of do with Jason and his world. That’s where the shift is going to take place,” the soap star stated. “It’s cool, man. I think they did a really good job. It’s really given me something to play, you know? Which is nice. It’s gonna be, it’s gonna be interesting. It’s shaking things up, which is gonna be a lot of fun.”

‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s ‘Excited’ for What’s Next as Jason

The two “General Hospital” stars talked about the other times Burton left the show and came back, and how this time was different, character-wise. The actor left the ABC soap in 2012 after 20 years but returned in 2017. In 2021, Burton left the show again and returned in 2024. Both of those times, Jason was presumed dead only to come back to life.

Burton explained that, this time, when he left, there were a lot of questions about what had happened to Jason because he was taken into WSB custody and sent out of Port Charles.

“I think a lot of those, some will be answered, some won’t. I think it’ll be cool for the fans, you know, from a story aspect. I’m sure some will love it, and some won’t like it. I’m excited,” Burton spilled.

Fans know that the WSB took Jason away after it was believed that he shot Cullum (Andrew Hawkes). The truth is that Rocco (Finn Carr) shot Cullum to save Jason and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), and Jason covered for the teen.

Burton kept quiet about how Jason comes back into the mix and the impact the truth coming out has on his loved ones. However, he and Anderson promised to get into more details and answer more questions once Jason is back on-screen.

The summer preview for the ABC soap hinted that Jason doesn’t come back the same man as he was when he left because of where he’s been, which aligns with what Burton teased. Jason’s also thrown back into Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) world, which includes dealing with Ric (Rick Hearst). The new bond between Sonny and his brother isn’t something that Jason likes, and that was clear even before he left.

So much soapy goodness on “General Hospital,” including Burton’s return to the show.