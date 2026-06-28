‘General Hospital’s Amanda Setton Previews Return of the ‘Old Brook Lynn’ Amid Willow Chaos

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has not been herself on “General Hospital” since she married Chase (Josh Swickard). However, according to Setton, that’s about to change as Brook Lynn plots to take down Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) for trying to get her hooks into Chase again.

Amanda Setton Teases the ‘Old Brook Lynn’ on ‘General Hospital’

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Setton got real about Brook Lynn’s plan to frame Willow as the driver who fled the scene of Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan’s (Tanisha Harper) accident. “General Hospital” fans know that Brook Lynn may be the driver in question, but for now, with help from Lucy (Lynn Herring), the finger’s pointed at Willow.

The move marks a shift in Brook Lynn from a softer, chill woman back to the fierce, deceptive, and manipulative person she was when she first returned to Port Charles. Setton’s thrilled with the change in her alter ego and has enjoyed the material she’s been given.

“I am loving what’s going on with Brook Lynn now because I think we’re seeing some peeks of the old Brook Lynn coming back. She isn’t just this pure, maternal, loving, gushy, hopelessly in love person. She still has a competitive streak. She still has a possessive streak,” the “Gossip Girl” alum expressed.

Setton explained that Brook Lynn has been showing signs of being all about herself, like she used to be back in the day. Remember when Brook Lynn faked a pregnancy to get Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to return his ELQ shares? Parts of that Brook Lynn are coming to light again.

“She still has her own self-interest in mind. And I think that’s important for the character. I’m so happy to see the writers revisiting that part of her because I do think that is a very big part of who Brook Lynn really is. She’s not somebody that you want to cross. She’s not somebody that you want to mess with,” Setton declared to the outlet.

Willow Brings Out a Fierce Side of Brook Lynn on ‘General Hospital’

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For months, Brook Lynn stood by while Chase became Willow’s knight in shining armor, defending her at every turn. Chase even put his job in jeopardy to prove Willow didn’t shoot Drew (Cameron Mathison), which she did.

Brook Lynn sat back and watched it all happen. She even ignored warnings from Michael (Rory Gibson) and her grandmother, Tracy (Jane Elliot), that Chase and Willow were getting too close.

Then an intimate hug between Willow and Chase changed everything for Brook Lynn. While she’s putting on a front for her loved ones that Willow is a good person, behind the scenes, Brook Lynn has plotted revenge to expose Willow and save her marriage.

“This whole storyline and conflict with Willow has reignited this ‘don’t mess with me’ component of her personality, which has been really fun to play,” the soap star shared. “I do think that Brook Lynn has seen red and there’s no turning back for her now.”

Setton believes that the shift in Brook Lynn will be great entertainment for “General Hospital” fans, even if she doesn’t necessarily agree with Brook Lynn’s actions. Summer is heating up in Port Charles, as the walls close in on Willow, and big returns shake things up on the ABC soap.