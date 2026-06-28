‘Days of Our Lives’ Cherie Jimenez Gets Candid About Being Gabi Recast to Mark Special Day

Cherie Jimenez had big shoes to fill when she stepped into the role of Gabi Hernandez on “Days of Our Lives”. The actress was taking over for fan favorite Camila Banus, who played Gabi for 13 years. Jimenez has certainly made Gabi her own, and she reflected on that to celebrate a very special occasion.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Cherie Jimenez Looks Back on Two Years as Gabi

Taking to Instagram, Jimenez shared a carousel of photos to mark her second anniversary of playing Gabi on the hit Peacock soap. Jimenez posted pictures of her with various cast members and some of her most epic moments as Gabi to reflect on her time in Salem.

“I L♥️VE playing Gabi ✨ She has given me so much already. She’s taught me the grace to be patient with myself, the confidence to love myself as I am, the importance of forgiveness, and the courage to use my voice and speak up for myself✨,” she began her lengthy caption.

Jimenez revealed what she hoped she had brought to her version of Gabi, like a redemption arc, a little more softness, more vulnerability and a deeper sense of family, especially when it comes to Gabi as a mother. The actress then gave a major shout-out to “Days of Our Lives” executive producer Ken Corday for giving her such an amazing opportunity.

It’s not lost on Jimenez what a gift it is to be part of the hit Peacock soap. Jimenez is inspired every day by the cast and crew that she has the “privilege” of working with on the show.

“To every fan who has embraced my version of Gabi, thank you for your kindness, your passion, and your unwavering support. I see it & it means more than you know 🤍. I promise to continue pouring my heart and soul into Gabi every single day ✨ Two years down 🥃 I am just beginning ✨⏳💋 @dayspeacock,” Jimenez ended her reflection on the last two years as Gabi.

Cherie Jimenez Gets Love From ‘Days of Our Lives’ Co-Stars and Fans

The comments section of Jimenez’s anniversary post was filled with familiar soap stars and fans celebrating her. Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) chimed in to joke that it’s been the longest couple of years of his life.

Brandon Barash (Stefan) gushed, “You do it well 👏👏👏 Happy 2!”, and Emily O’Brien declared, “We love you! ❤” Greg Rikaart (Leo) called Jimenez a “Queen”, while Raven Bowens (Chanel) and Paul Telfer (Xander) left emojis to express their feelings for Jimenez. Hank Northrop (Liam) chimed in to give Jimenez her very deserved flowers.

“Endlessly proud of you my beautiful angel. Forever grateful for the time we shared on and off screen. You are my for lifer. You precious gem. I love you,” expressed Al Calderon, who just aired his final episode as Javi. Jacob Martinez will take over the role soon.

A fan jumped in the comments to praise Jimenez, saying, “I was nervous about a new Gabi, but now I don’t even remember the old Gabi! Congratulations 🎉 Love watching you!!” Several more fans echoed the sentiment of loving Jimenez, as Gabi, despite a little concern at first.

One fan freaked out, thinking Jimenez was announcing her exit, but was relieved when the post turned out to be an anniversary celebration. Many fans couldn’t believe it had already been two years since Jimenez became Gabi, and they made sure she knew how much they enjoyed her in the role.

Congrats to Jimenez on two years as Gabi. You have been killing it.