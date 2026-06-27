‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Says Goodbye as Final Scene Airs & Recast Takes Over

“Days of Our Lives” star Al Calderon has wrapped his run as Javi on the hit Peacock soap. Jacob Martinez will take over the role of Javi on June 30. Calderon issued a touching message after his final scenes aired, as he looks forward to his next chapter.

Al Calderon Says Goodbye To ‘Days of Our Lives’

The actor left the soap in May 2025 after accepting a major role on the NBC drama “Brilliant Minds”. Due to the 10-month advance filming schedule for “Days of Our Lives”, Calderon made his final appearance as Javi on June 16.

According to Michael Fairman TV, Calderon used Instagram Stories to reflect on his choice to leave “Days of Our Lives”. Calderon looked back on the past couple of years as his last episode as Javi aired. The actor remains beyond grateful for the opportunity to work on the show.

“I’m just unbelievably grateful for the chance and the opportunity to be a part of something so much larger than me. I love Days of Our Lives forever, my family. Thank you for supporting me and supporting my decision to take the leap of faith and believe in myself and, and tell other stories. You know, it’s never goodbye. It’s always ‘see you later’ to me and just leaving with love and leading with love,” he expressed.

The message ended with Calderon thanking soap fans for all the love he had gotten while playing Javi. Calderon has high hopes for the future and can’t wait for fans to see what he does next.

‘Days of Our Lives’ New Javi Has a Message for Al Calderon

Martinez steps into the role of Javi after 10 months of filming “Days of Our Lives”. Ahead of his debut on the soap, Martinez shared some words to his predecessor, Calderon.

Soap Opera News reported that Martinez also used Instagram Stories to speak out about his new gig. Martinez posted a photo of him with Calderon to give him props for what Calderon did as Javi and what he did for the show.

“A major cheers to the man who passed me the brightest torch ever. Al, your light and love for @dayspeacock and for Javi is inspiring, and pushes me to be the best I can be every day. Thank you for being the angel you are. Cheers to you!” Martinez declared.

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers reveal that Martinez is thrown right into the deep end as Javi embraces his new relationship with his boyfriend, Gus (Michael Ocampo), but he can’t fight his feelings for his ex, Leo (Greg Rikaart). Javi finds himself caught in a love triangle and under pressure at work as a paramedic.

The Javi switch-up comes amid other casting changes happening on the hit Peacock soap. Elia Cantu (Jada) announced her exit a couple of weeks ago. Marissa Reyes left the role of Ari, with Vico Escorcia taking over as Ari in April. In March, Alice Halsey exited the role of Rachel, and Lorelei Olivia Mote stepped in a couple of weeks later.

Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Leo Howard (Tate), and Ashley Puzemis (Holly) were let go from the show earlier this year and will be on screen until late 2026. “General Hospital” alum Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) joined “Days of Our Lives” in March and will debut early in 2027.