The Young and the Restless’ Victor Makes Surprise Grand Gesture for Nikki?

When it comes to the legend of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), he’s arguably the most formidable character in soap history. He’s cunning, ruthless, stubborn, a masterful tactician, and a must-watch villain/anti-hero who has created some pretty epic moments in daytime. All that being said, while these characteristics tend to favor him in the business world, they have caused problems in romances. Case in point: his latest falling-out with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Victor and Nikki have had a whirlwind love story for decades, marked by numerous marriages, divorces, grand romantic gestures, and explosive blowout fights. When the couple decided to get together this last go-around, many assumed it would be forever this time. However, after Jordan (Colleen Zenk) pushed Nikki to break her sobriety, Nikki relied on Jack (Peter Bergman) for help during her struggles, and Victor made it his life mission to destroy Jack for Nikki’s infamous bender at the Athletic Club, Victor and Nikki haven’t been able to get their marriage back on track.

Nikki’s Health Scare Is a Wakeup Call for Victor

CBS Eric Braeden as Victor Newman. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS.

Fast forward to the present, and Nikki is battling a dangerous brain tumor that’s giving her headaches and causing her to lose her vision. Now that Victor knows about Nikki’s health, his ice-cold demeanor toward her has thawed, and he’s realizing how big a fool he’s been to risk losing the “love of his life.” The Mustache is reaching into his bag of powerful tricks to make sure his wife gets the best surgeon to perform the complicated surgery to remove the tumor.

Although Victor has grown to be there for Nikki during this trying time, her perspective on her husband has yet to change. Even if Nikki still loves Victor, which is clear she does, he’s done a lot to hurt her recently. He kicked her out of the Newman Ranch, he initially hid Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) drug issues from her, and he purposefully gave Chancellor over to Lily (Christel Khalil). So the Newman patriarch may have to do something incredible to get in Nikki’s good graces.

Will Victor Sign Over the Newman Ranch to Nikki?

Victor has a way with gestures. In recent memory, he gifted Nikki a restored classic car, Chancellor Industries, and he restored the Newman Ranch before booting her from it. Given all the evil deeds Victor has done lately, he likely has to pull out a whopper of a gift to win his wife back. Flying a specialist to Genoa City to perform Nikki’s surgery was great, but Victor may top that by preemptively signing over the Newman Ranch to her. Doing that could prove he wants to live in that home with her forever, and never again will he attempt to kick her out of it.

Heck, what if Victor does something even more shocking? What if Victor signs over a big chunk of Newman Enterprises stock to Nikki in the process? Talk about a grand way to show love. Newman Enterprises is his crown jewel, so taking that step would likely greatly move Nikki.

But at the end of the day, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next for Victor and Nikki in their love story. New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS, and the following day on Paramount+.