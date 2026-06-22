‘General Hospital’ Star Maurice Benard Teases Finola Hughes & Steve Burton’s Return to Shout Out Writers

Maurice Benard (Sonny) teased the highly anticipated “General Hospital” returns of Finola Hughes (Anna) and Steve Burton (Jason) to issue a message about the show’s writers. The actor used Father’s Day to gush over the writers after he had some amazing scenes at work.

Soap Icon Maurice Benard Hints At Steve Burton and Finola Hughes Return to ‘General Hospital’

Taking to Instagram, Benard did a video in his car to gush over the writers of the ABC soap. Benard admitted they don’t always get the credit they deserve, but recent scenes left him feeling the need to make sure the writers got some love.

“I just want to get on here and say I did some work with Steve Burton, Finola Hughes, Rick Hearst, Nazneen Contractor, and they’re all just fantastic, truly fantastic. But I wanna say, the writing was just like exceptional. It truly was. It was exceptional. And I’m so, so thankful for that kind of writing. I know writers don’t get the credit a lot, but I just wanna say to the General Hospital writing team, keep rolling,” he expressed.

In the caption, Benard reiterated that he had done some “wonderful” scenes with Hughes and Burton. Benard credited the “unbelievable writing” and teased the “freaking amazing scenes” that “General Hospital” fans will see in the near future. The ABC soap shoots about four to six weeks in advance.

Hughes jumped into the comments section to declare that she “loved” the scenes “so much.” Rick Hearst (Ric) also showed up in the comments to wish Benard a Happy Father’s Day, while also writing, “It’s been such a blast lately for sure. Here’s to many more. 🙌.”

The “General Hospital” summer preview hinted at so much drama once Jason and Anna are back in Port Charles. The writers teased that Sonny and Rick will be heavily featured in their return and the chaos that follows.

Finola Hughes Teases ‘General Hospital’ Return

It’s been months since Hughes and Anna were on the hit ABC soap. However, Anna and Hughes’ absence ends on Wednesday, June 24, when Anna is finally back in the mix at the mental health facility in France.

Hughes shared a photo of a “General Hospital” sign on set to tease her return. “She’s baaaaaack…. @generalhospitalabc stay tuned #annadevane,” she wrote as her caption.

Several of her co-stars, like Braedyn Bruner (Emma), Giovanni Mazza (Gio), Nazneen Contractor (Justine), Kate Mansi (Kristina), Sawandi Wilson (Isaiah), and Jen Ray (Suzanne), all expressed their excitement about having Hughes back in the mix.

They weren’t the only ones excited that Hughes is on set again. The official Instagram account for the “General Hospital” fan club teased Anna’s highly anticipated return. In the comments section, Hearst took a moment to shout out his beloved co-star.

“She has and continued to be one of the finest actresses that I’ve had the privilege to watch, enjoy and work with. Her depth and sensitivity always mesmerizes me. So happy she’s back with us at GH! 👏👏👏👏❤️,” he declared.

Welcome back, Finola Hughes! You’ve been missed.