‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Summer Preview Teases The Return of Anna & Jason

“General Hospital” head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten have given fans something to talk about as they previewed the highly anticipated return of Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes). The two fan favorite characters have been off the canvas for quite a while, but that will change very soon.

Jason Returns In ‘General Hospital’ Milestone Episode

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Etten and Korte confirmed that Burton is back to filming the ABC soap. The actor took a temporary break in the spring to spend time with his family.

Burton was spotted on set in a video to celebrate the 16,000th episode of “General Hospital’. The co-head writers confirmed that Jason will be back on screen on July 13, when the milestone episode airs.

Korte and Etten warned that Jason returns a different man after being imprisoned for shooting Cullum (Andrew Hawkes). The truth comes out that Rocco (Finn Carr) shot Cullum, not Jason, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of what’s in store for Jason.

“His imprisonment has had a profound effect on his outlook, and how he intends to conduct the rest of his life. His decision will have big implications for Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), the Quartermaines, Anna, and especially Sonny,” the writers told the outlet.

Speaking of Sonny (Maurice Benard), the turmoil in his life adds more pressure to Jason once he is back in Port Charles. Jason will be forced to work with Ric (Rick Hearst) to protect Sonny, something neither of them is keen on.

Anna Finally Comes Home on ‘General Hospital’

It’s been months since Anna was on-screen, much less in Port Charles. Korte and Etten confirmed to Soap Opera Digest that “General Hospital” fans will see Anna soon, but didn’t reveal an air date.

They did spill that when Anna is back, she will still be in the institution in France, and she has Cassius (Ryan Paevey) on the brain. Anna knows the truth about him, but she will struggle to get it out, considering her situation.

“We’ll begin to see the long-term effects of her imprisonment and gaslighting at Cullum’s hands. Any happy reunions with friends and family are colored by counsel from a less-than-reliable source. We’ll see echoes of Anna’s earliest incarnation as she returns to Port Charles with deadly intentions,” Etten and Korte shared.

Anna’s return has a major impact on Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). The writers hinted that she plays a role in determining Valentin’s fate after he puts his freedom on the line to save Port Charles.

The truth about what really happened to Anna shakes her family to the core, as everything about Sidwell (Carlo Rotta), Cullum, Britt, and Cassius comes to a head. Emma (Braedyn Bruner) is the one shining light for Anna when she comes home, especially as Emma and Gio’s (Giovanni Mazza) romance blossoms more.

It’s going to be quite a summer on the hit ABC soap with the return of Jason and Anna. The writers also promised the climax of several storylines, new feuds, new romances, and a whole lot of drama.