If Ethan Isn’t the Father of Delilah’s Baby, Who Is? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Loyal “General Hospital” fans have been closely following the mystery surrounding baby Phoebe’s parentage as Brook Lynn and Chase pursue plans to adopt the infant following the death of her mother, Delilah. While Ethan Lovett is currently presumed to be Phoebe’s biological father, the truth remains a closely guarded secret, with only Alexis Davis and Ava Jerome aware of Ethan’s connection to Delilah and the baby.

The paternity mystery took another surprising turn when Ethan swapped DNA vials at the hospital, leaving fans questioning everything they thought they knew about Phoebe’s parentage. After the scene aired, the Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account, run by “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, asked viewers whether the move confirmed that Ethan isn’t Phoebe’s biological father.

Fans quickly weighed in with theories of their own, offering a variety of explanations for Ethan’s actions and speculating about who Phoebe’s real father could be. Read on to discover what fans had to say and which Port Charles residents they believe could be Phoebe’s biological father.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Aren’t Convinced Ethan Is Baby Phoebe’s Father

“General Hospital” fans recently watched Ethan Lovett swap DNA vials for himself and baby Phoebe at the hospital after obtaining a vial from a PCPD evidence box dated 1992. The surprising move immediately sparked speculation that Ethan may not actually be the child’s biological father.

Following the reveal, the Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account posed the question, “DNA SWITCHEROONIE: Wait….Did GH Just Confirm That Ethan Is Actually NOT The Father Of Delilah’s Babe?”

Many viewers said they had already begun questioning Ethan’s paternity. One fan commented, “I knew that when he was talking to Alexis. There’s so much more to the story.”

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Others were more focused on the mystery created by the DNA switch. “Who did he switch it with then?” one viewer asked, while another theorized, “Maybe he is protecting the baby.”

This latest twist has left many fans convinced that Ethan’s connection to Phoebe may not be as straightforward as it first appeared.

Some ‘General Hospital’ Viewers Think Ethan Is Covering Up the Truth

Not everyone is convinced that Ethan’s DNA switch proves he isn’t Phoebe’s father. Instead, some viewers believe Ethan is the baby’s biological father and is simply trying to erase any evidence connecting himself to her.

One fan wrote, “No, he wants to get rid of evidence pointing to him as the dad.” Another agreed, commenting, “That’s what I was thinking, and now the web for who Phoebe’s real dad is will be complicated.”

Others suggested that Ethan’s actions may have been motivated by a desire to protect Phoebe’s future. One viewer wrote, “Looks like Ethan is protecting Phoebe! Hope Brook Lynn gets to adopt her! He’s happy the baby would be with BLQ and at Tracy’s house! He wants a closed adoption!”

Some fans even proposed more elaborate soap-style twists. One commenter wrote, “Who else would it be? I understand protecting the baby. Could Delilah have been a surrogate instead of the bio mom? Idk, I’ve seen too many soaps, so it’s not far-fetched.”

The same fan also expressed concern about another potential baby-swap storyline, adding, “Oh no, please don’t do another egg stolen storyline to make two people parents on the show. I want Brook Lynn to have her happy ending with being a parent.”

For these viewers, Ethan’s actions aren’t necessarily proof that he isn’t Phoebe’s father. Instead, they may simply be evidence that he’s hiding a much larger secret.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Have Several Theories About Who Phoebe’s Father Could Be

While some viewers believe Ethan is simply hiding the truth, others have begun speculating about who Phoebe’s biological father might actually be.

One fan theory points to Morgan Corinthos, the presumed-dead son of Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer. A fan commented, “It’s Morgan’s baby.”

Although Morgan was believed to have died in a car explosion, longtime “General Hospital” viewers know that death is rarely permanent in Port Charles, leading some fans to wonder whether he could eventually make a surprise return.

Others believe the answer could lie with Marco. One viewer wrote, “This is what I said all along. He is not the father. He is protecting the baby for some reason. I honestly think it may be Marco’s baby. Just because he was with a man does not make him exempt from seeing women, too.”

If Marco were Phoebe’s biological father, it would also make her the granddaughter of Jenz Sidwell. That possibility could help explain why Ethan might be so determined to conceal the truth, given Sidwell’s criminal history and the dangers that could come with being connected to his family.

Still other fans believe Cassius could be the father. “I think it has to do with Cassius,” one viewer wrote, while another agreed, commenting, “That’s what I was thinking, Cassius’ baby.”

With multiple theories circulating among fans, Ethan’s DNA switch has only deepened the mystery surrounding Phoebe’s parentage and left viewers eager to learn what secret he’s really trying to protect.

For now, viewers are left with more questions than answers. Whether Ethan is Phoebe’s biological father or protecting a secret involving Morgan, Marco, Cassius, or someone else entirely, fans seem to agree on one thing: the DNA switch has made one of Port Charles’ biggest mysteries even more complicated.