Are Ava and Ethan the Next Great ‘General Hospital’ Couple? Fans Weigh In

Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Ethan Lovett (Nathan Dean) may have started out as an unexpected pairing, but their growing chemistry has quickly caught the attention of “General Hospital” fans. Despite their significant age difference and Ethan’s admission that he hasn’t been in a serious relationship in years, some viewers believe the two could have real romantic potential.

After “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson asked fans whether Ava and Ethan were destined to be more than a one-time fling, viewers didn’t hold back with their opinions. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Ava and Ethan Have Chemistry

Burton and Anderson posed a question to fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, asking, “Ava And Ethan…Good For A One-Time Roll In The Hay, Or Potential Couple With…Well, Potential?”

Naturally, fans had a lot of thoughts, especially after a recent episode in which Lulu Spencer questioned her brother Ethan’s intentions with Ava. Lulu warned Ethan that Ava would “eat him up and spit him out,” while the siblings also acknowledged that Ethan hasn’t had a serious relationship since the early 2000s because of his nomadic lifestyle.

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Despite Lulu’s concerns, several viewers were optimistic about the pairing.

One fan wrote, “Why not! There seems to be chemistry brewing with them.”

Another commented, “LOVE THEM! I need a whole story for them.”

A third viewer added, “Nobody does cougar better than Ava! I say go for it!”

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think the Romance Won’t Last

While some “General Hospital” fans saw potential between Ava and Ethan, others weren’t convinced the romance would develop into anything more than a fling.

One fan wrote, “I will say Ethan and Ava are only good for a one-time roll in the hay, nothing more than that.”

Another simply commented, “Noooooo!!”

One viewer admitted, “It would be interesting.”

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Several fans also questioned the couple’s age difference. One commenter wrote, “Isn’t she about 100 yrs older than him?”

Another added, “Nope, not a couple I think she’s too old for him, but yet who knows how old they both are.”

A third viewer asked, “Wouldn’t there be a whopping age difference between them?”

One fan also predicted Ethan’s current secret could eventually derail the relationship, writing, “They’ll just have a fling until one of them turns on the other. It will probably be Ava getting mad at and turning on Ethan & exposing his secret.”

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The “General Hospital” fan is referring to Ethan’s connection to Phoebe, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase’s foster daughter. Since Phoebe’s mother, Delilah, died shortly after giving birth, Ethan has kept his connection to the baby a secret, with only Ava Jerome and Alexis Davis knowing the truth.

However, after Ethan was shot, he revealed to Ava that he is not Phoebe’s biological father. Instead, he has been protecting the secret because he wants to ensure Delilah’s daughter has the best life possible. “GH” fans will have to wait to see how long Ava is willing to keep Ethan’s secret.

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Would Rather See Ethan With Someone Else

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Not everyone wanted Ethan’s next romance to be with Ava. Instead, several viewers suggested other potential love interests for Luke Spencer’s son.

One fan wrote, “They will probably happen. But I have always wanted Ethan and Kristina together. Maybe one day. Right now, I just want Cassius to return, and for him and Josslyn to end up together.”

Another commented, “Bring Ethan and Serena together.”

A third viewer predicted a completely different future, writing, “I didn’t read many of the 187 comments but…I see Brook Lyn & Chase get the final paperwork for Phoebe. Soon after, the happy parents split up & Ethan comforts Brook Lyn & they fall in love.”

From their undeniable chemistry to concerns about their age difference and Ethan’s secrets, Ava and Ethan have quickly become one of Port Charles’ most talked-about potential couples. Whether they’re headed for lasting love or just a memorable fling, “General Hospital” fans will be watching to see how their story unfolds.