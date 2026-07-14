Did Chase Finally Put Brook Lynn First? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Sound Off

After repeatedly putting the needs of his ex-wife, Willow Cain (Katelyn MacMullen), ahead of his current wife, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), many “General Hospital” fans were surprised to see Officer Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) finally stand by Brook Lynn’s side.

For months, Chase has served as Willow’s biggest defender following the shooting of her husband, Drew Cain. Convinced Willow could never be responsible, Chase has insisted that Michael Corinthos, Willow’s other ex-husband and the man she cheated on Chase with during their marriage, must be the one behind the shooting.

What Chase doesn’t know is that Willow was actually the one who pulled the trigger. Since Drew returned home, she has continued keeping him in a state of physical and verbal paralysis while desperately trying to protect her secret.

Although Willow’s web of lies appears to be closing in around her, Chase remains one of her strongest supporters. That’s why many viewers were shocked when he chose to stand by Brook Lynn after learning she had attempted to frame Willow for the accident involving Curtis Ashford and Jordan Ashford.

The moment quickly became a topic of discussion after “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson shared the scene on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages. Alongside the post, they asked fans, “SAY WHAT?! Were You Surprised that Chase Took Brook Lynn’s Side?” Read on to discover why many “General Hospital” fans are shocked that Chase finally took his wife’s side.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Were Shocked Chase Finally Chose Brook Lynn

Many “General Hospital” fans admitted they never expected Chase to side with Brook Lynn, with some believing the writers finally listened to fan criticism.

One fan wrote, “Yep. Completely surprised. I think the writers did a complete turnaround because of fan complaints.”

Another commented, “Shocked, this was truly a stunning development. But I still don’t like his character right now. He needs to learn the truth about Willow. He also owes Michael a major apology.”

Play

Others felt Chase has become so focused on protecting Willow that Brook Lynn has struggled to get through to him. One viewer wrote, “Chase is so narrowly focused on Willow, that BLQ is practically begging him to listen to her. He needs to find out what really happened with Drew, or his current marriage will be over before Charles Ingalls says ‘Jack Robinson.’”

Another “GH” fan questioned Chase’s motivations, writing, “Chase is so scripted he says what he believes everybody wants to hear. We all know he’s longing for Willow.”

Many Fans Don’t Believe Chase Has Really Changed

Play

While some “General Hospital” fans appreciated Chase’s decision to support his wife, many remained skeptical that his priorities had truly changed.

One fan wrote, “When she asked him if Willow called right now and needed your help would you go and when he said yes she should have ended it right there!!”

Another added, “He openly admitted he would run to help Willow every time. OH HELL NO.”

Others felt Chase’s words didn’t match his actions. One viewer commented, “He still doesn’t get it though and he’s just smoothing things over,” while another bluntly stated, “Talk is cheap, his actions say otherwise.”

Some “General Hospital” fans predicted Chase would continue choosing Willow over Brook Lynn whenever the opportunity arose. “He’s faking it. He’ll still take off running as soon as Willow whistles for him,” one viewer wrote.

Play

Another echoed that sentiment, commenting, “Surprisingly yes, but I don’t see it lasting. Willow will call, and despite what he promised, Brooklyn, Chase will go running.”

A similar opinion came from another fan, who wrote, “If Willow called him in the middle of their conversation! He would have left!!”

One frustrated viewer summed up the storyline by writing, “I can’t believe they spent so much time on these two. They need to move the story along. You know as soon as Willow calls he runs to help. Talk is cheap!”

Others Think Brook Lynn’s Secrets Could Still Destroy Their Marriage

Play

Even some fans who gave Chase credit for supporting Brook Lynn weren’t convinced the couple’s problems were over.

One “General Hospital” fan wrote, “He gets a point for that! Let’s see if he can keep it up! Although, it’s not going to be good when he finds out Brook Lynn may have been the other driver!”

Others argued Brook Lynn should have been completely honest while she had the chance. One fan commented, “She needed to tell him about her car! Ugh…she was on a truth roll, may as well throw that one in! This will come out and break them!”

Another shared a similar concern, writing, “Did everyone else groan when he said, ‘We start again—no more lies,’ and she still didn’t tell him it was her car on the road? That’s it, he’s finding out and going to sleep with Willow.”

Although many “General Hospital” fans were surprised to see Chase finally stand by Brook Lynn, plenty believe the real test of his loyalty is still to come. With Willow’s lies threatening to unravel and Brook Lynn still keeping secrets of her own, many “GH” fans aren’t convinced the couple’s latest fresh start will last.