Will Chase Lose Brook Lynn and His Badge After Arresting Tracy? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) may have thought he was simply doing his job when he arrested Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), but many “General Hospital” fans believe the former detective’s latest decision could have major consequences.

After Tracy was arrested for allegedly pushing Willow Cain (Katelyn MacMullen) into the lake at the Quartermaine boathouse, viewers quickly began questioning Chase’s judgment. With his long history of coming to Willow’s rescue and growing tension between Chase and the Quartermaine family, some fans are wondering if the arrest could ultimately cost him both his career and his marriage to Brook Lynn.

Read on to see what fans had to say and why some believe Chase’s loyalty to Willow could come back to haunt him.

Why Did Chase Arrest Tracy Quartermaine?

“General Hospital” fans just watched Harrison Chase arrest his wife’s grandmother, Tracy Quartermaine, after Willow Cain accused Tracy of pushing her into the lake at the Quartermaine boathouse.

Ever the damsel in distress, Willow once again found herself at the center of the drama, and Chase quickly put on his white knight armor to come riding to her rescue. However, this latest move may be the last straw when it comes to the Quartermaine family giving Chase any grace.

The altercation began after Tracy confronted Willow about seemingly fawning over Brook Lynn’s husband. What started as a heated verbal debate quickly spiraled into accusations, ultimately leading to Tracy’s arrest.

Now that Chase has once again come to his ex-wife’s rescue, fans are questioning whether the decision will have consequences beyond Tracy’s legal troubles. Many viewers are wondering if the arrest could jeopardize not only Chase’s career at the PCPD, but also his marriage to Brook Lynn.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Debate Whether Chase Went Too Far

The Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account recently posed the question, “THE LAST STRAW? Will Chase’s Arrest Of Tracy End His Career AND His Marriage?”

Loyal “General Hospital” fans quickly swarmed the comment section to share their opinions, and many viewers didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing Chase’s actions.

Several fans simply responded, “I hope so.” Others chimed in with comments like, “Chase has really lost his way,” while another viewer declared, “Tracy is a hero.”

One fan wrote, “Probably… Can’t wait to see his face when he finds out she shot Drew.”

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As viewers know, Chase has spent months defending Willow, seemingly unaware that she was the one who shot her husband, Drew Cain, in the back. Meanwhile, he has been working under the assumption that Willow’s ex-husband, Michael Corinthos, was responsible.

Another fan noted, “This is beyond ridiculous! It needs to come out all the things Willow had done so Chase can see who she really is!”

Some viewers also questioned whether Chase’s actions could create problems for him professionally. One fan wrote, “He can’t arrest her. He’s not in uniform, and he’s not on duty.”

Another added, “I’m not sure how you can arrest someone with no proof and only her word. There were no witnesses. He didn’t see anything. I’m not sure what he’s thinking.”

Other fans were even harsher in their criticism. One wrote, “Chase is making a big mistake taking Willow’s side and arresting Tracy, and I hope that he loses everything.”

Another fan speculated that bigger consequences could be on the horizon, commenting, “They are setting up the storyline of Chase working with Willow. He’s going to lose everything in the end.”

One viewer took an especially strong stance, writing, “Let’s hope so. He’s a fool and a dimwit. But I hope BLQ gets to keep Phoebe.”

The comment referenced Chase and Brook Lynn’s ongoing adoption journey with baby Phoebe, which many fans believe could become collateral damage if Chase’s loyalty to Willow continues to create problems within his marriage.

A Look Back at Chase and Willow’s Complicated Relationship Timeline

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Longtime “General Hospital” fans know that Chase and Willow share a complicated history that stretches back years.

When Chase arrived in Port Charles in 2018, he had previously been involved with Nelle Benson. At the time, nobody knew that Nelle and Willow were actually Nina Reeves’ twin daughters, having been separated at birth after Nina gave birth while in a coma.

Chase soon became entangled in one of Port Charles’ most infamous storylines when he helped Michael Corinthos expose Nelle’s crimes. During the chaos, Nelle secretly switched her newborn son with the baby adopted by Brad Cooper and Lucas Jones. As a result, Michael spent months believing his son had died, while the child he knew as Wiley was actually being raised by Brad and Lucas.

The storyline became even more complicated when it was revealed that the baby who died was Willow’s biological son. Although Willow eventually learned the truth, she had already formed a deep bond with Wiley, creating a lasting connection between herself, Michael, and Chase.

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Despite the challenges, Chase and Willow fell in love and eventually married in June 2021 while Chase was battling a mysterious illness and believed he was dying. However, Willow had already developed feelings for Michael. After Chase made a miraculous recovery, he discovered Willow in bed with Michael, leading to the end of their marriage a couple of months later.

Willow went on to marry Michael, adopt Wiley, and welcome their daughter, Amelia. More recently, however, Willow’s life took another dramatic turn when she began an affair with Drew Cain while still married to Michael. After leaving Michael for Drew and losing custody of her children, Willow ultimately shot Drew in the back.

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While many Port Charles residents, including Chase, still believe Michael is responsible for the shooting, a growing number of people are beginning to uncover the truth. Given Chase’s long and complicated history with Willow, some fans believe his decision to arrest Tracy is about more than simply doing his job.

As the fallout from Tracy’s arrest continues, viewers will be watching closely to see whether Chase’s loyalty to Willow ultimately costs him his badge, his marriage to Brook Lynn, or both.