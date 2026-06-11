Are Tracy and Lulu Stepfamily Goals? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Some of the most beloved relationships on “General Hospital” aren’t romantic at all. Over the years, Tracy Quartermaine and Lulu Spencer have developed a unique bond that has evolved from a rocky stepmother-stepdaughter relationship into one built on mutual respect, tough love, and plenty of memorable moments.

As viewers recently discussed the pair’s dynamic online, it also served as a reminder of just how intertwined the Spencer and Quartermaine families have become. Read on to see what fans had to say and why the pair’s family connection is even more complicated than many realize.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Love Tracy and Lulu’s Dynamic

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, who portray Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, recently sparked a discussion among “General Hospital” fans when they posed the question, “Tracy and Lulu: Stepfamily Goals?” on their Instagram account, Stone Cold and the Jackal.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the longtime relationship between Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins). One fan wrote, “I love their relationship! They really have such love for each other.”

Another viewer praised the actresses behind the characters, commenting, “I love their relationship. By the way, Jane Elliot looks stunning in lavender!”

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A third fan highlighted the chemistry between Elliot and Havins, writing, “These two are electric every time. Alexa and Jane have a great vibe … and have from the beginning. Alexa turns in her best work with Jane. Hands down.”

Meanwhile, another commenter declared Tracy the “Best Step-Monster ever!” Of course, as longtime “GH” fans will remember, this is a playful reference to the nickname Lulu frequently used for Tracy during her teenage years when the character was portrayed by Julie Marie Berman.

Tracy and Lulu’s Bond Began Through Luke Spencer

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While Tracy and Lulu are not biologically related, their family connection dates back decades. Lulu is the daughter of Luke Spencer and Laura Webber, who also share a son, Lucky Spencer. Laura is also the mother of Nikolas Cassadine from her marriage to Stavros Cassadine.

Tracy, meanwhile, is the mother of Ned Quartermaine and Dillon Quartermaine. Her connection to Lulu began through her relationship with Luke. The pair first married in May 2005 during a Las Vegas ceremony, though the marriage was later declared invalid after Luke tricked Tracy into marrying him as part of a scheme involving her money.

Despite their rocky start, Luke and Tracy would marry multiple times over the years, turning Tracy into a longtime stepmother figure in Lulu’s life. The family tree became even more complicated when Luke learned he was the biological father of Ethan Lovett, making Ethan Lulu’s half-brother and Tracy’s stepson.

The Spencer and Quartermaine Families Remain Closely Connected

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Today, the Spencer and Quartermaine families remain closely linked through the next generation. Tracy’s granddaughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine, shares a son, Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri, with Dante Falconeri. Dante is also the father of Lulu’s son, Rocco Falconeri, making Gio and Rocco half-brothers.

Just like his father, Luke, Ethan may be after the Quartermaine money like his father once was. As “GH” fans know, Brook Lynn and her husband, Chase, are currently in the process of adopting baby Phoebe. However, Alexis Davis and Ava Jerome also recently uncovered that Ethan Lovett may actually be the baby’s biological father.

If the revelation proves true, Phoebe would be both Tracy’s adopted great-granddaughter and the biological daughter of Lulu’s half-brother, adding yet another branch to one of Port Charles’ most complicated family trees. Meanwhile, Ava has already questioned whether Ethan’s interest in the child could be tied to the Quartermaine fortune, drawing comparisons to some of Luke Spencer’s own past schemes.

Whether fans consider them “stepfamily goals” or simply one of Port Charles’ most entertaining relationships, Tracy and Lulu have shared a unique bond for decades. Given their complicated family history and the latest twists involving the Spencer and Quartermaine families, it’s easy to see why viewers continue to enjoy their scenes together.