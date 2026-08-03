Katy Perry Looks Incredible in a Cream Swimsuit as She Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau looked so in love in photos that have emerged from their dreamy beach vacation in the south of France.

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Enjoy Beach Vacation

The former “American Idol” judge wore a cream one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with a matching crochet skirt coverup and straw hat. She also wore sunglasses and had her hair tied up. Trudeau wore blue swimming trunks and sunglasses for the beach outing. The pair looked so happy as they held hands and stopped to hold each other and kiss.

Other photos shared by DeuxMoi on Instagram show the couple having fun in the water, swimming and using a water gun. Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “Why doesn’t this annoy me? I’m genuinely happy for them,” a comment reads. “With everything going on in the world, it’s wonderful to see – she deserves happiness,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “They’re so perfect. I love them,” “I love this unlikely couple,” and “Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are the most stunningly gorgeous and fun couple. They are not only physically fit, but they also fit perfectly together and look fabulous together. Love seeing them enjoy a beach day together. I could not be happier for them.”

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau’s Relationship History

Getty Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour” Premiere

Perry and Trudeau have been romantically linked since July 2025, when they were seen getting dinner in Montreal, Canada. And after just over a year of dating, their relationship looks stronger and better than ever. There have also been reports of the seriousness of their coupling, with insiders telling Us Weekly on July 31 that they wanted to take the next step in their relationship and are looking to put down “roots.”

“They will finally have time to settle in as a blended family,” an insider said. “Over the last month, they have been co-parenting in Europe, and their exes Sophie and Orlando have been there.”

The insider continues, “The idea is to re-stabilize and have some downtime in August to figure out the architecture of what their relationship looks like, to lay some roots down and get a proper rhythm. They want to make sure there is a stable system to nurture their kids.”

Perry is a mom to a young daughter, Daisy, 5, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé actor Orlando Bloom. While Trudeau has three children, Hadrien, 12, Xavier, 18, and Ella-Grace, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire.

The insider also claimed that Trudeau plans to live a quiet life, noting, “He bought a house, moved back to Montreal and has yet to settle into the home because of his relationship and the new world they live in. Everyone is rooting for them, but they need to settle down a bit, so that’s the plan. Everyone close to them wants them to succeed in their relationship.”

Katy Perry Calls Justin Trudeau the ‘Love of Her Life’

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In June, at the premiere of her concert film, “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour,” Perry and Trudeau made their red-carpet debut. She also declared her love for the politician, saying, “I am very in love. Actually, that show was after I met the , and so I felt very anchored by that,” E! News reports.