Why Stephen Baldwin Disappeared From Hollywood

Stephen Baldwin starred in fun movies in the ’90s with “Bio-Dome” and “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.” He also played McManus in “The Usual Suspects.” The 60-year-old actor revealed why he stepped back from acting.

Stephen Baldwin Wanted To Focus on Comedies

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Baldwin said his goal was never to become a movie star. “I probably could have pointed myself in the direction of becoming a big star,” he told People. “But that wasn’t me. I didn’t want to be Tom Cruise, and have to make $100 million at the box office. I’d rather be a [expletive] from Massapequa!”

The actor continued to talk about his love of comedy, but Alec Baldwin gave him advice against it. “He said, ‘Let me get this straight. It’s called Bio-Dome and it’s you and Pauly Shore trapped together in the biosphere… I think perhaps that could be the biggest career-ending mistake you could ever make,'” the younger brother said.

Baldwin is the host of the podcast, “One Bad Movie with Stephen Baldwin.” He reacts to a “bad movie” that he loves with a celebrity guest from the ’80s and ’90s.

The actor is also focused on making Christian movies. He was in 2024’s “Heaven, How I Got Here: The Story of the Thief on the Cross” and “A Carpenter’s Prayer.”

How Stephen Baldwin Became More Religious

Getty Hailey Bieber and Stephen Baldwin at the Tribeca Grand Hotel – Screening Room on October 12, 2011 in New York City.

Baldwin revealed in the same interview what made his family more focused on Christianity. They hired a woman from Brazil named Augusta as a housekeeper, and she claimed God spoke to her and said Baldwin would become a born-again Christian.

He has been married to Kennya Baldwin since 1990. Their children are Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber. Bieber, 29, is the only one who has followed in her parents’ footsteps with small roles in “Dave” and “Ocean’s Eight.”

She once went viral for wearing a white “nepo baby” crop top in 2023 when the term was all over pop culture. The model explained her reasoning on “The Circuit With Emily Chang” podcast.

“It was more so to be like, ‘This is what everyone is saying and I want you to know that this is my way of responding to it,'” Bieber explained. “I embrace that I am.” Some were angry about the shirt and she addressed that too.

“What was funny about that to me, the way the internet is, it’s like nothing’s ever enough,” she said. “You’re going to sit there and call me a nepo baby all day long, but then I acknowledge it and then I’m not enough of a nepo baby? There is never any winning with the internet, and that’s what I’ve always—time and time again—realized.”

Justin Bieber’s career also changed because of religion. The Grammy winner used to be a member of Hillsong Church. He performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup half-time show. The singer had an acoustic guitar as he sang “Everything Hallelujah.”

So he is similar to his father-in-law. He hasn’t been a guest on Baldwin’s podcast like Alec Baldwin. They talked about bad movies with their sister, Beth Keuchler.