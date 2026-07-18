Tom Cruise Makes Grand Gesture at ‘The Odyssey’ Screening

Tom Cruise always takes the time to praise his contemporaries. Following a screening of Christopher Nolan’s new Greek epic, “The Odyssey,” this week, the “Top Gun” actor took to social media to applaud Nolan and his creative team for an “amazing night” at the movies. “I can’t wait to see it again,” he added.

By the looks of things, Cruise’s night eventually worked itself out—despite him being hours late to the screening at the ACM Lincoln Square in New York due to weather concerns. He arrived around 10:45 pm EST, and the IMAX theater allowed a re-screening of the film, Page Six initially reported.

But it’s what Tom Cruise did next to make up for his tardiness that made it all worth it.

Tom Cruise Holds Special Screening for AMC Staff

Tom Cruise invited the entire AMC staff of the Lincoln Square theater to the screening with him. The employees were busy cleaning up for the night, but they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to enjoy one of the biggest films of 2026 alongside one of the biggest stars on the planet. Throughout his entire career, Cruise has never let fame get to his head, and his latest expression of gratitude is a prime example.

Most recently, Cruise returned to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise for the eighth installment, Christopher McQuarrie’s 2025 film “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.” You can next see the star in “Digger,” a satirical black comedy directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who co-wrote the script with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr. and Nicolás Giacobone. It’s set to be released on October 2, 2026, in IMAX.

In an interview with filmmaker and content creator Patrick Tomasso, Cruise reminded viewers that “performance is not just about me. It’s about the environment, it’s setting, it’s tone—all of that is important,” he said. He went on to add that preparation is only part of the bigger puzzle. “We’re deliberate, but you want surprises,” he noted.

‘The Odyssey’ Expected to Smash Opening Weekend

Based on fan and critical reception, via Rotten Tomatoes, “The Odyssey” is shaping up to be quite the success. Deadline predicts the film will hit a $117 million opening weekend, including $17.6 million for preview screenings. If the film succeeds, it will be the biggest opening for Matt Damon as the lead actor, even outpacing “The Bourne Ultimatum,” which drew $69.2 million in 2007.

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“The Odyssey,” based on Homer’s “Odyssey” poem, contains horror elements “baked” into the story, Nolan said. He also mentioned that he’d like to check the genre off his list. “I’d love to do a horror movie, but it’s all about the idea. It’s all about: is there a story that really compels you?”

“The Odyssey” could also become the highest-grossing live-action film of 2026, if Deadline’s predictions come true. On the weekend tally, live-action “Moana,” “Minions & Monsters,” “Toy Story 5” and “Evil Dead Burn” trail Nolan’s latest. The film stars several other heavy-hitters, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal.