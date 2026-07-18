Matt Damon Reveals the Secret to a Happy Marriage After 20 Years With His Beautiful Wife Luciana

Academy Award-winning actor, film producer, and screenwriter Matt Damon has revealed what he believes is the secret to a happy marriage.

Damon, 55, has been married to film producer (and former bartender, flight attendant, and interior designer, per Bride) Luciana Damon (née Barroso) since 2005. The couple met in April 2003. At the time, Luciana was still a bartender and Damon was filming the Farrelly brothers’ comedy movie “Stuck on You,” which released in December of the same year.

49-year-old Luciana has worked as a producer on the likes of Damon’s 2004 buddy cop comedy movie “The Instigators” and his 2026 action thriller film “The Rip.” She is also set to take up the same role on her husband’s upcoming action crime thriller “Animals.”

“Good Will Hunting” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” star Damon opened up about his marriage to Luciana in a recent chat with People. He explained what has made it stay so strong for as long as it has.

Matt Damon Says ‘Love,’ ‘Respect’ & ‘Trust’ Are the Keys to His Happy Marriage

Getty Matt Damon and Luciana Damon at the premiere of “The Odyssey.”

In his chat with People, when asked to reveal the secret to a long and happy marriage, Matt Damon said he was reluctant to do so.

He explained, “Boy, I’ve always loathed to give any advice because I feel everybody’s different and everybody’s relationship is different.”

However, he was prepared to reveal what he believes is the secret to his own long and happy marriage. He said, “There’s a lot of love and respect underneath the relationship, and a lot of trust. It’s built on a very sturdy foundation. We continue to grow and evolve as people, and so that foundation’s really everything.”

Damon then sweetly said of his relationship with Luciana, “It’s the greatest thing in my life.”

Per another People article, the couple have four daughters. They are 27-year-old Alexia (from Luciana’s previous marriage to Arbello Barroso), 20-year-old Isabella, 17-year-old Gia, and and 15-year-old Stella.

It sounds like Damon has his work cut out for him at home, let alone in his busy career. Speaking of which, he’s getting rave reviews for his most recent movie release.

Damon’s Odysseus Is a Highlight of ‘The Odyssey’

Getty Matt Damon and Luciana Damon in 2009.

Matt Damon is, of course, currently playing Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action adventure movie “The Odyssey.”

The film hit theaters on Friday, July 17, and the early critical reception for it is fantastic. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts an impressive approval rating of 95% (with an even better fan score of 97%).

Damon’s performance is proving to be one of the movie’s highlights. Erik Kain of Forbes says, “Damon was actually excellent in this film.” David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter writes, “Damon is superb, going to dark places seldom if ever explored in his previous roles.” Kristy Puchko of Mashable notes, “it turns out that casting Matt Damon in the lead role was Nolan’s secret weapon.”

Maybe Damon could now reveal to the secret to being a hugely successful actor now that he’s given such great marital advice!

Both Matt Damon and Luciana Damon’s filmography info were courtesy of IMDb.