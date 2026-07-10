Christopher Nolan’s Breakout Movie Arrives On Netflix Ahead of ‘The Odyssey’

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is currently making the media rounds to promote his new feature film, “The Odyssey.” With a star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, the Greek epic promises to be one of Nolan’s most ambitious entries in his career. The film, an adaptation of Homer’s “Odyssey,” follows 2023’s “Oppenheimer” and hits theaters on July 17.

“The Odyssey” follows Odysseus (Damon), the Greek god of Ithaca, in his journey after the 10-year-long Trojan War. His trek finds him encountering a host of mythical creatures to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and facing many dangerous circumstances that test his strength and gumption.

Ahead of the tentpole theatrical release, there’s another Nolan classic that cinephiles can now stream on Netflix.

‘Memento’ is Now Streaming On Netflix

“Memento” arrived as Christopher Nolan’s second feature film in 2000, and it’s now officially streaming on Netflix. His debut, 1998’s “Following,” put him forward as a promising new cinematic voice, but it was “Memento” that affirmed he was a name worth paying attention to. The non-linear story marked it as among that year’s best releases, particularly as it explores the notion of revenge in a fresh, exciting way.

“Revenge is a particularly interesting concept, especially the notion of whether or not it exists outside of just an abstract idea,” Nolan told the BBC in 2000. “What’s been interesting about the film is the differing reactions to it. Older people are less comfortable with it because the film sides with the idea that we are pretty much living within our own heads.”

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On a budget of $9 million, “Memento” saw a $235,488 opening weekend, and it went on to gross $17.7 million domestically and over $43 million internationally.

The film tells the story of former insurance investigator Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) and his pursuit of his wife’s killer. Through non-linear storytelling, Christopher Nolan invites the audience to engage with two vastly contrasting storylines that eventually collide in the third act. The cast also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano and Mark Boone Junior.

Could Christopher Nolan Tackle Horror Next?

He has conquered dramas, historical war films, psychological thrillers, sci-fi action and superhero stories. Aside from a full-fledged comedy, the other big question remains: could Christopher Nolan venture into horror films next? Well, yes and no—only if the story is rich and speaks to him.

Long-time fans have likely found traces of horror throughout Nolan’s career. Films like “The Prestige” and “Insomnia” borrow psychological strains of the genre, whereas “Inception” and “Interstellar” dip their toes into the horror-adjacent genre, science fiction. Even a film such as “Memento” dives into the horrific torment of memory loss and murder.

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In 2013, Nolan gave The Criterion Collection a breakdown of his Top 10 films of all time. His list, which doesn’t explicitly include a horror film, does feature “12 Angry Men,” “The Thin Red Line,” “Bad Timing” and “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.” He wrote about another inclusion, Fritz Lang’s “The Testament of Dr. Mabuse,” saying, “Lang at his most wicked and entertaining. Essential research for anyone attempting to write a supervillain.”

Within this light, Nolan’s craft comes into clearer view. Perhaps, a horror film really isn’t outside the realm of possibility.