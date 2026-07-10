Amanda Bynes, 40, Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation in $160,000 Luxury Car

Amanda Byrnes, 40, has been steadily reclaiming her place in Hollywood after keeping a low profile for 10 years.

The former Nickelodeon star, whose recent weight loss has led to even more public appearances in the last year, was seen at a Los Angeles dealership trading in an old Volkswagen Tiguan for a luxury upgrade, Daily Mail reported.

In photos obtained by Backgrid, the “What I Like About You” actress could be seen test-driving what is speculated to be her new ride: a 2024 $160,000 Range Rover HSE.

Photos of Bynes also show her perusing the lot in black sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

Amanda Bynes Loses 50 Lbs in Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

The actress looked healthier than ever before during her car upgrade after losing a remarkable 50 lbs. In June 2025, Bynes specifically said in a video shared to her Instagram Story that she wanted to lose weight to look better for paparazzi photos — an early indication of her intentions to step back into her fame, Us Weekly reported.

“So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures,” she said.

In the same clip, Bynes also revealed that she was on the weight-loss drug Ozempic. Later in Dec., Bynes told fans in an Instagram Story post that she was down 28 lbs from 180, Us Weekly reported.

Since shedding the weight, Bynes has been more open about her relationship with boyfriend Zachary Khan, 40, whom she began sharing photos of in summer 2025. TMZ reported in September of that same year that Bynes and Khan were taking things slow. Bynes has since made several public appearances with the event and security business owner. The pair are often spotted on casual dates in Los Angeles.

From Goodwill shopping to mid-lunch smoke breaks, time spent together seems to be the couple’s love language.

Amanda Bynes Splits From Ex-Fiancé Paul Michael

Khan is Bynes’ first public romance since her split from ex-fiancé Paul Michael. The “Amanda Show” star and Michael broke it off in July 2022. Michael later revealed to TMZ that when they ended their relationship, Bynes allegedly disappeared for three days before returning home with another guy. Michael added that when Bynes came back, she told him she no longer cared for him. He reportedly packed up his belongings and left on the spot.

Bynes went public with her and Michael’s relationship in Feb. 2020 by making the shocking reveal that they were engaged. The actress announced her romance on her Instagram Story by sharing a photo of her engagement ring and writing, “Engaged to tha love of my life,” Us Weekly reported.

While Bynes was close to saying “I do” to Michael, a source reportedly told Daily Mail that her new relationship with Khan has brought “some stability” into her life since her tumultuous breakup with Michael.