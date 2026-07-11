Heather Rae El Moussa Defends Herself Against ‘Unfair’ Fan Question

HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa stood up for herself and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, during a recent Q&A shared via her Instagram Story.

The “Flipping El Moussas” alum responded after one fan questioned her personal finances.

Fan Questions

On Wednesday, July 8, Heather answered a series of fan questions as she prepared to film season 10 of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”

When one fan questioned, “How does it feel to never have to worry about money?” Heather defended herself against the “unfair” question.

“So, I think that’s a very unfair, rude question,” she began. “But, I’m glad that you asked because I’m sure other people just assume things about me as well, and my husband.”

Heather continued, “I came from a working class family. We did not have a lot of money. My parents were raised… Wel,l my dad especially, was very poor growing up.”

The “Flip Off” star — who shares one child, son Tristan, with her husband — revealed that her now-70-year-old father worked as a truck driver.

“He worked his [expletive] off. When I’m telling you, I never really saw my dad. He would leave about 5:30 in the morning and get home at 8 o’clock at night to support our family,” she shared.

Her mother, who was a hairstylist, raised Heather and her sister, before eventually returning to work as a school librarian.

“When she went back to work, she became a librarian at an elementary school to be around me more and my sister,” Heather added.

Tarek — who got his start flipping houses in his late teens — grew up with immigrant parents in Southern California. Tarek’s father is from Lebanon, and his mother is from Belgium.

“Tarek’s family came from another country and started their lives here. And built everything fresh, from scratch. So we didn’t come from money. Tarek and I, both separately and together, worked very hard to get to where we are today,” Heather shared.

Tarek and Heather Robbed

The California based couple recently shared the devastating news that their house had been robbed while they were vacationing in Mexico.

“Our home has always been our sanctuary, the place where Tarek and I raise and protect our babies, love our family and find peace,” they shared in a joint statement on June 12. “Having that space violated has been deeply unsettling, but we are profoundly grateful that our family is safe.”

The statement continued, “While material things can be replaced, our hearts are broken over the irreplaceable family heirlooms and special memories that were taken from us. We are taking every precaution to protect our home moving forward.”

Heather later thanked family, friends and fans for their support.

“Thank you again to everyone that has reached out for support & love. It didn’t go unnoticed,” she shared on June 14. “We are continuing to get back to our normal routine & prioritize our [family’s] safety.”

Heather answered a fan question about her social media presence in the wake of the terrifying ordeal.

“I post life and it doesn’t always mean things are in real time. Also, there’s normally someone always at my house,” she shared in the Instagram Story Q&A.